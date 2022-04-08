BEAVER DAM — A prescribed burn that took place on Monday, April 4, in the Beaver Dam area is helping diminish hazards that could fuel potential wildfires.
"It's a tool in our toolbox," Watauga County Forest Ranger Andrew Harsey said. "(Prescribed fire is) not the end all be all for anything. It's just one other tool that we can use to manage land and in this case, remove fuel loading so that if a fire does get onto this person's property, the fuel load is much less."
According to the NCFS, hazard reduction burning reduces the understory shrubs, vines, woody debris, leaves and needles available to fuel hard-to-control wildfires by burning them in a planned manner.
According to the North Carolina Forest Service, a prescribed fire is the planned use of fire under predetermined weather and fuel parameters to obtain specific management objectives. A prescribed fire can help consume surface fuels and undesired vegetation while minimizing fire impacts on trees. A prescribed fire, because of its low intensity, will also allow many plants and animals to survive, according to NCFS.
The April 4 prescribed fire was on private property near Beaver Dam Road and totaled about 15 acres.
Before they started the burn on Monday, Harsey said they created fire lines around the burn area and then cut down dead trees and anything that could potentially threaten the fire line and cause the fire to spread.
"We mitigate every hazard that we can possibly see and think of before we even start the fire," Harsey said.
When planning for a prescribed burn, Harsey said they write up a specific plan that includes specific parameters regarding air temperature, humidity, wind speed and wind directions. They also looked at aerial photos and smoke sensitive areas, which could include a church or school to a road or a highway.
"Our objective for this burn was to reduce the amount of fuels on the forest floor by 75% to reduce the risk of hazardous wildfire damage," Harsey said.
Harsey said they also lit the fire from the top down and took about three hours to burn down the hill. With a backing fire going downhill, Harsey said the fire consumes a majority of the leaf litter.
"We don't want to kill trees. We don't want to do a lot of damage to the land," Harsey said. "And that slow fire really helps to reach our objective of reducing that amount of fuel on the ground."
During the burn, Harsey said there were two people up top keeping an eye on the fire and then three or four people on each side of the fire to make sure nothing was threatening the fire line for potential spread. The Beaver Dam burn had been on the radar for the North Carolina Forest Service and Harsey since 2018.
