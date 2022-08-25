GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — A Grandfather Mountain volunteer was given the nickname "Bear Whisperer" by his circle of friends after creating a close bond with several animals at the foundation.
Kenneth Tatje and his wife, Barbie, said they have visited Grandfather Mountain periodically for about 30 years. After retiring from 37 years of being a high school guidance counselor, Kenneth said they became regulars of the mountainside state park and grew to know many of the staff members.
When a volunteer program began in 2014, Kenneth and Barbie were intrigued and signed up the following year.
Volunteering each Monday, Barbie worked as an "unofficial hostess" greeting guests and answering questions at the entrance of the museum and gift shop while Kenneth chose to help out in the habitats.
Kenneth said he has always loved animals, but grew up with pets that "normal households had" like dogs, cats and birds. He said he was excited to learn about the bears, cougars, deer, otters and eagles as he listened to the information keepers shared with guests.
"I followed the keepers around and learned all about the origins of each of the animals, what they ate, how they came to be at GFM, and their names and habits. Some of the keepers began to let me help them with their chores, and I was hooked," Kenneth said. "I was thrilled to talk with guests from all over the world and introduce them to our critters ... I tried hard to give them a great experience and to help them appreciate all of our wonderful animals."
Though he grew up around birds at the bird farm his parents owned, Kenneth said his first "bonding" occurred with a young pair of cougar cubs that had been brought to Grandfather Mountain.
The cubs were briefly kept in a quarantine facility that is off display from public view as the habitat was remodeled to accommodate them and it appeared they were fearful of humans.
Barbie and Kenneth were asked to visit the cubs and read to them so the animals would get accustomed to seeing, hearing and smelling people and trust they would be safe.
"We went down to sit and read to them several days each week. We read scripture to them and whatever else we happened to be reading ourselves. As I was a big baseball fan and work for the NY Mets during spring training in Florida, I decided to read them the history of the Chicago Cubs baseball team — I thought that would be appropriate for growing cougar cubs," Kenneth said. "The cubs gradually became less fearful, and actually a little curious about us. They no longer hid as far away from us as possible and would sit and seem to listen to us as we read."
Kenneth said during this time he would also be sure to read to Aspen, the adult cougar from GFM that was also brought to the quarantine facility while the habitat was remodeled.
"Aspen really bonded with me, though. If I walked along his fence line, he would walk right next to me with just the fences between us. If I jogged, he would jog, and he would stop if I stopped. He would come over by me when I would call for him, and he even purred as I read to him," Kenneth said. "Once the habitats were refitted, the cats all went into their new surroundings ... I often went down to Aspen's new facility to visit with him, and he continued to come to me when I called him."
Years later in 2021, a 4-year-old female bear was brought to GFM. She experienced stress over her move into a new home with different care takers. Once again, Barbie and Kenneth would go read to the animal, named Fanny May, to help her adapt.
Kenneth said in addition to scripture, they read Fanny May "This is the Day by Tim Tebow and "Goldilocks and the Three Bears."
"Before long, Fanny would come right up next to us as close as she could get with the fence between us. She would sit on her fanny, hold her back paws with her front feet, and rock back and forth as if enjoying our stories. She would lean back on the fence and rub up against it, always keeping us in her sight," Kenneth said. "I had many long conversations with Fanny, reminding her that she needed to learn what the staff wanted her to do, to eat a better diet, and to learn good bear behavior so she could go into a regular habitat and be seen by an adoring public."
Kenneth said he and Barbie were so excited about the progress Fanny May made, but were worried she would not remember them when they returned to GFM the following year after spending the winter in Florida. Kenneth said he thought about her frequently in the six months they were away.
Kenneth's worries immediately vanished when he was reunited with Fanny May.
"When we returned in May, we were allowed to go down to the back habitat where Fanny was stationed. Imagine my joy when she appeared immediately when I called for her, coming right up to the fence and trying to sniff us through the fencing. I cried — could not help it — to think that she remembered us after all that time," Kenneth said. "While Fanny continues to do well in her new home, we still go down once a week or so to continue our conversations with this remarkable bear."
Kenneth said that as a Christian he believes it is "important for people to connect with nature because it is God's gift." He said that the complexities seen in the world should leave us in awe and that though "we live in a fallen world" it remain "so wonderfully inspiring."
Kenneth said that GFM provided him with a more "eternal perspective" and he hopes many other guests experience that as well.
