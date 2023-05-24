BOONE — Jenn Bass has been named the executive director of the Hunger and Health Coalition after serving as the interim for the last several months.
“We are thrilled to have Jenn as our new executive director,” said Peri Moretz, HHC board chair. “Jenn stepped up as acting executive director during an emotionally challenging time for our organization. While serving in her acting role, Jenn demonstrated impressive leadership capabilities. She inspires, motivates and has a passion for HHC and our community. The board was delighted that Jenn wanted to continue leading our organization and the decision to remove ‘acting’ from her title was one we made enthusiastically.”
In late July 2022, previous HHC Executive Director, Elizabeth Young, was diagnosed with a brain tumor. She later stepped down from her position, and Bass was named acting executive director.
“We are very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with Elizabeth,” Moretz said. “Her enthusiasm and desire to serve her community was evident. Elizabeth leaves HHC in a very strong position for continued growth, and we sincerely thank her for her vision and leadership during her time with HHC.”
Bass started at the Hunger and Health Coalition as an intern doing 40 hours a week while she was working on her Master’s in Public Administration at App State. She stayed at HHC after her internship.
“I came here and I interned and fell in love,” Bass said. “During those four years, I’ve worked as A Simple Gesture coordinator — our ongoing food drive — and most recently, I worked on our communications. When Elizabeth got sick and asked me to be acting executive director, I didn’t hesitate and have been doing that for the past 10 months now.”
Now with the title “acting” removed, Bass will use what she learned from Young and her “big vision” to continue the mission of the Hunger and Health Coalition.
“My goal is to never slap a bandaid on the deep rooted issues when it comes to someone’s health,” Bass said. “We really want to address people’s health issues at the source. Our goal is to never see people again, we really want to get them back on their feet and able to focus on other things.”
Young, who is still fighting and getting treatment for the brain tumor, has the “utmost faith” in Bass taking over the organization she loves so much.
“Jenn and I have worked hand-in-hand for years, and it’s been a joy to watch her grow into the strong, thoughtful, and capable leader that she is,” Young said. “Jenn is an incredible human with a true heart for service and a steadfast dedication to the HHC’s vision and mission. I have the utmost faith in her, and it gives me great peace of mind to know my beloved HHC will continue to thrive in such good hands.”
For Young, serving the community for the last nine years has been the “privilege of my life.”
“I have cherished the opportunity to grow this organization, to expand access to healthy foods and life-saving medications for members of our community, to invest in our local food economy, and to build collaborative partnerships with community stakeholders across North Carolina,” Young said. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and I’m proud to now pass the executive director torch to Jennifer Bass. There is no one more deserving.”
Bass knows she would not be in this position without Young’s friendship and mentorship.
“She was a big sister to me. I looked up to her as a friend and mentor,” Bass said of Young. “She pushed me out of my comfort zone. She taught me how to use a credit card. I mean, she really was my big sister. When she asked me to be acting director, I did not hesitate. I was like, ‘Of course I will do it.’ She not only means a lot to me, she means a lot to this organization and this community.”
While it has been one of the most challenging years and transitions she has ever faced, Bass knows that nothing has really changed except the “acting” being removed from her title. She knows they will continue to keep the mission of HHC going.
Currently, Bass said the HHC is seeing approximately 1,000 clients a month. To learn more about the Hunger and Health Coalition, visit www.hungerandhealthcoalition.com.
