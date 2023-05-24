Headshot.jpeg

Jenn Bass is the new Hunger and Health Coalition executive director.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Jenn Bass has been named the executive director of the Hunger and Health Coalition after serving as the interim for the last several months.

“We are thrilled to have Jenn as our new executive director,” said Peri Moretz, HHC board chair. “Jenn stepped up as acting executive director during an emotionally challenging time for our organization. While serving in her acting role, Jenn demonstrated impressive leadership capabilities. She inspires, motivates and has a passion for HHC and our community. The board was delighted that Jenn wanted to continue leading our organization and the decision to remove ‘acting’ from her title was one we made enthusiastically.”

Jenn ASG.jpeg

Jenn Bass has worked with the Hunger and Health Coalition for several years.
Elizabeth and Jenn.jpeg

Elizabeth Young, pictured left, is the former executive director of the Hunger and Health Coalition and a big mentor to new director Jenn Bass.
Jenn With Van.jpeg

Jenn Bass is the executive director of the Hunger and Health Coalition after serving as the interim for the last several months.

