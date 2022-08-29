WATAUGA — A barbecue to raise money for the medical expenses of James Sherwood, who has served with the Beaver Dam Volunteer Fire Department for 44 years and is a Watauga County Sheriff's Office deputy, was more successful than anticipated by event coordinators. 

Members of the Beaver Dam and Zionville Volunteer Fire Departments and the Watauga County Sheriff's Office cooked barbecue to sell at the event to help fundraised for Sherwood. They also collected silent auction items and accepted donations from community members for larger raffle items. In total, the event at Old Cove Creek High School raised more than the fundraising goal of $6,000. 

thechaosaysmuuuu
thechaosaysmuuuu

Only in the US is this type of story normal. Heaven forbid the wealthiest nation on the planet offer universal healthcare for its citizens. Medical debt *does not exist* in any other economically/technologically advanced nation on the planet.

