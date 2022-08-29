WATAUGA — A barbecue to raise money for the medical expenses of James Sherwood, who has served with the Beaver Dam Volunteer Fire Department for 44 years and is a Watauga County Sheriff's Office deputy, was more successful than anticipated by event coordinators.
Members of the Beaver Dam and Zionville Volunteer Fire Departments and the Watauga County Sheriff's Office cooked barbecue to sell at the event to help fundraised for Sherwood. They also collected silent auction items and accepted donations from community members for larger raffle items. In total, the event at Old Cove Creek High School raised more than the fundraising goal of $6,000.
On June 15, Sherwood was taken to a hospital in Johnson City where he underwent extensive surgery on his neck due to three vertebrae that were injured after an accident that occurred while mowing a lawn. After spending several weeks in the hospital and a rehabilitation center, Sherwood was able to return home to continue his recovery.
Sherwood said he is honored for the support he has received from the community throughout his recovery. He said he wants those who have been praying for him to know how grateful he is and that the prayers have worked. Sherwood said that he "came from not moving anything to getting movement and strength to stand and walk."
"I'm so blessed and I'm so overwhelmed at the outpouring of support and truly, truly thankful. The fire department guys, that have been my brothers for a long time, and the Sheriff's Office, my brothers there, they got all this together. It's just amazing," Sherwood said. "I am just so touched and so blessed for them to do this."
Beaver Dam Volunteer Fire Department Corporation President Floyd Hicks said that the fundraising efforts on Aug. 27 were more successful than anticipated and that "the community outpouring has just been phenomenal."
Sherwood was a charter member of the Beaver Dam Volunteer Fire Department and has served in various position since 1978. He was chief for several years as well as captain and several different officer positions. In his time with the department, Hicks said Sherwood has made a notable impact.
"There's no one in this community loved more than that man and that show here today," Hicks said.
More than a dozen people were lined up to see Sherwood, which his wife, Maria, said was the case the entirety of the event. She said that the fire departments and law enforcement in the area are "a huge family."
To make a donation to assist in Sherwood's medical expenses, contact Beaver Dam Fire Department at (828) 297-4393.
Only in the US is this type of story normal. Heaven forbid the wealthiest nation on the planet offer universal healthcare for its citizens. Medical debt *does not exist* in any other economically/technologically advanced nation on the planet.
