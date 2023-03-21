Justin Spear

Chief Kevin Hodges recognized Sgt. Justin Spear for earning his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate. Spear's wife, Erin Spear, and their daughter, Ellie Spear, attended the meeting to help congratulate him. 

 Photo by Lily Kincaid

BANNER ELK — Banner Elk Police Chief Kevin Hodges made a special presentation at the Banner Elk Town Council Meeting on Monday, March 13.

Justin Spear, who has been at Banner Elk Police Department for eight years, recently received his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate. Hodges and Spear went to Raleigh on Feb. 24 to receive the certificate, which Hodges had framed and presented to Spear at the meeting. Spear completed more than 480 hours of training, which is above and beyond what is required, Hodges explained.

