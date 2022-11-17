Banner Elk Town Council November

Council members Mike Dunn, David Lecka and Banner Elk Town Manager Rick Owen discuss where to house cyclists with the Mountain to Coast Bicycle Ride if the town decides to host it.

 Photo by Lily Kincaid

BANNER ELK — Members of the community came to the Banner Elk Town Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, to voice their concerns during a public hearing regarding the rezoning of the Gwaltney Farms Subdivision.

The stipulations of the rezoning changed between last month’s meeting and this month’s public hearing, causing some confusion and delay in the council’s decision. One of the two tracts was no longer being asked for rezoning, and the request for Tract 1 was being changed from C1 to C2. The property, which used to belong to Ralph Gwaltney, is now owned by Charles Knipper, a developer who plans to restore the barn on the property and turn it into a wedding venue. Knipper said he originally planned to tear the barn down completely, but after seeing all the personal objects inside and understanding how much it meant to someone at one point, he decided he wanted to restore it. However, as a developer, he cannot afford to restore the barn and have no form of financial recuperation from it, he said, hence why he would like to make it a wedding venue.

