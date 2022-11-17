BANNER ELK — Members of the community came to the Banner Elk Town Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, to voice their concerns during a public hearing regarding the rezoning of the Gwaltney Farms Subdivision.
The stipulations of the rezoning changed between last month’s meeting and this month’s public hearing, causing some confusion and delay in the council’s decision. One of the two tracts was no longer being asked for rezoning, and the request for Tract 1 was being changed from C1 to C2. The property, which used to belong to Ralph Gwaltney, is now owned by Charles Knipper, a developer who plans to restore the barn on the property and turn it into a wedding venue. Knipper said he originally planned to tear the barn down completely, but after seeing all the personal objects inside and understanding how much it meant to someone at one point, he decided he wanted to restore it. However, as a developer, he cannot afford to restore the barn and have no form of financial recuperation from it, he said, hence why he would like to make it a wedding venue.
John Williams, who lives on Grey Fox Ridge Road where the property is located, expressed his opposition to this rezoning, along with a handful of other community members who live in the area. Turning the barn into a high-density or commercial-use structure will destroy the property and go against the original wishes of the original owner, whom he and many others in attendance knew personally, he said. A wedding venue on the weekends sounds benign, but having events like that brings up the concern of alcohol, rowdiness, loud music and the possibility of people disrespecting the property and the people who live around it, he said.
Town attorney Four Eggers informed the members of the audience that the current issue on the table is not a site-specific plan, but rather a broader zoning request, so if the council decided to vote, it would be voting on the rezoning, not the overall usage of the spot.
Councilman Charlie VonCanon expressed his opinion that the town needed to be careful of what is put in that area and mindful of how it affects the people around it and the town as a whole, stating that the council has a responsibility to “be good stewards of what we have here in our area."
Mayor Brenda Lyerly said she believed the best option would be to send the request back to the planning board for more clarification and review. Council members Mike Dunn and David Lecka agreed, stating that there is a middle ground solution to make everyone happy. The council approved a motion 4-0 to send it back to the planning board.
Town Manager Rick Owen and Banner Elk Police Chief Kevin Hodges presented the idea of take-home vehicles for officers to the council. Banner Elk is one of two departments in the area that doesn’t offer take-home vehicles, Hodges said, and while the BEPD offers competitive salaries, this would be another benefit that would ensure they keep a competitive job market. The two agreed that while it won’t solve the police department’s staffing shortage, it may act as some sort of catalyst for them. The issue did not require any formal action from the council at this time, but each of the members expressed their support of the idea. Owen stated that he and Hodges would return to the next meeting with more information and ask for formal action.
The Village of Sugar Mountain is sending a letter to legislators requesting authority to regulate single-family dwellings and asked neighboring towns, including Banner Elk, to pass a similar resolution to gain more support from state legislature. However, the council agreed that since Banner Elk already has authority over commercial spaces, and can dictate things such as architecture and color of the buildings, it doesn’t really need to participate in this. The town doesn’t have issues with residential dwellings, as most of them are within a subdivision that regulates such things already. Lyerly stated that she would rather fight the fights that the town really needs, rather than badger them with other things.
Owen asked the council if the town would like to host the beginning of the Mountain to Coast Bicycle Ride next year, which it did a few years ago. It would be somewhere around the last weekend of September and the first weekend of October. Lyerly recalled that it was a well-behaved, polite, kind and patient group of people who participated last year, and there were no crowd control issues or anything. Lecka pointed out that it would be great publicity for the town, and Ted Silver, Program Coordinator for the Cycling Studies Minor at Lees-McRae College, agreed.
There would be some logistical things to work out, Lyerly said, such as where the indoor sleeping area would be, as last time it was in the Historic Banner Elk School, but now there isn’t room for people to stay there. On the whole, though, the council was open to the idea of hosting the beginning of the ride. The council discussed meeting with Lees-McRae College to see if the cyclists could sleep in the gym or somewhere, and they discussed a few other options to house them as well. Owen said that he would talk to Lees-McRae and the involved entities to work out the logistics and would report back to the board with what he found.
The next Banner Elk Town Council meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. A Small Town Christmas, which is a weekend full of holiday-themed events in the town, will take place Friday through Sunday, Dec. 2 to 4.
