BANNER ELK — Gearing up for the summer months, the Banner Elk Town Council met on Monday, April 11, to discuss some infrastructure and zoning questions as well as hear from the public.
The town council moved to hold a public hearing in the future in regard to rezoning the Banner Elk Fire Department. Zoning Administrator Riley Pudney addressed the council, explaining that the change in zoning will help the fire station’s zoning district to match more closely with what the station needs.
“It’s not going to be like a hotel or a restaurant or any stores,” Pudney said, adding that the zoning “is going to be public service.” The change in zoning will allow for more impervious surfacing — pavement — and “civic” use of the lot.
In terms of infrastructure, the council briefly revisited the town’s Water and Sewer Capital Investment Plan to discuss some minor changes to the plan as it is readied to be submitted to the state in order to garner funding.
Previously, the capital improvement plan has been discussed at other town council meetings, where the council heard from Keith Webb from McGill Associates. According to minutes from the March 14 meeting of the Banner Elk Town Council, Webb recommended updates such as the construction of a new well at a new location, updates to the wastewater treatment plant including a mechanical organic waste remover, replacing a number of sewer lines, improvements to storing chemicals used to treat the water and updating the building for the public works department, among other recommendations.
Jim Swinkola, representing the Banner Elk Kiwanis Club, addressed the town council in the public hearing with a pair of invitations. Firstly, he announced that on April 19 candidates for Avery County Sheriff will be speaking to the Kiwanis Club at Holston Presbyterian Camp. Not too long afterward, Kiwanis will return to Holston Camp for a fellowship breakfast with special guests NC Senator Deanna Ballard and NC Senator Ralph Hise, both seeking to represent Avery County in Raleigh. Swinkola said that NC Representative Dudley Greene also hopes to attend.
Getting into the spring spirit, to celebrate its eighth year as a Tree City USA certified town, the town council made a proclamation recognizing April 29 as National Arbor Day. Zoning Administrator Pudney will work with the Banner ELk Planning Board, which is also the Tree Board, to plan an event to celebrate Arbor Day later this year.
The next meeting of the Banner Elk Town Council will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 9, at Banner Elk Town Hall.
