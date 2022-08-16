Kevin Hodges BETC

Banner Elk Police Chief Kevin Hodges presented the Banner Elk Town Council with amendments to ordinances about handicap parking and parking citation fines.

 Photo by Lily Kincaid

BANNER ELK — Banner Elk Town Council met for its regular scheduled meeting on Monday, Aug. 8, to have public hearings for rezoning requests and discuss amendments to ordinances.

Banner Elk Police Chief Kevin Hodges presented an ordinance amendment that would allow the department to ticket people and businesses for blocking handicap parking spaces with things other than vehicles. Hodges proposed an amendment to the ordinance that included “building materials, personal property, items associated with said operation of the business, or any other materials which would impede use of the handicap parking space as designated” as applicable offenses. He stated that this does not apply to deliveries, and that people will still be allowed to temporarily block handicap spots for the purpose of delivering items.

