The town of Banner Elk is hosting a litter sweep from Saturday, April 15 to Saturday, April 29.

BANNER ELK — This year’s North Carolina Spring Litter Sweep Roadside Cleanup is Saturday, April 15 through Saturday, April 29. Traditionally scheduled for the last two weeks of April and September, Litter Sweep is the N.C. Department of Transportation’s biannual statewide roadside litter removal initiative. Residents throughout the state participate in local efforts to help clean up North Carolina’s roadways.

In support of the Litter Sweep, the town of Banner Elk is organizing a litter cleanup on town streets over the next few weeks. The town would like to ask for volunteers to choose a street in their neighborhood, or even one across town, that they would like to clean up. Once a street is selected, please contact Town Hall with the street name and who will be helping with the clean up. The town will provide trash bags and will pick them up as your street is finished.

