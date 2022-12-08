BANNER ELK — At precisely 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, the town Christmas Tree was lit to officially kick off the Small Town Christmas activities in Banner Elk. Donated by Gary Edwards of Elk River Evergreens in Elk Park, the tree stands about 22 feet tall and is covered in 10,000 lights. The temporary tree was the project of the Public Works Department of Banner Elk and this marks the fifth year of the event being held at the Corner on Main in Banner Elk.

Preceding the lighting, the Highlanders from Lees-McRae College performed, leading the crowd in some traditional Christmas carols. The town also served free hot chocolate and cookies, which were devoured by the sizable crowd gathered on the clear night.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.