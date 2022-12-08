BANNER ELK — At precisely 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, the town Christmas Tree was lit to officially kick off the Small Town Christmas activities in Banner Elk. Donated by Gary Edwards of Elk River Evergreens in Elk Park, the tree stands about 22 feet tall and is covered in 10,000 lights. The temporary tree was the project of the Public Works Department of Banner Elk and this marks the fifth year of the event being held at the Corner on Main in Banner Elk.
Preceding the lighting, the Highlanders from Lees-McRae College performed, leading the crowd in some traditional Christmas carols. The town also served free hot chocolate and cookies, which were devoured by the sizable crowd gathered on the clear night.
The event was sponsored by the Banner Elk Tourism Development Authority, and was spearheaded by Nancy Owen. A little-known fact is that Owen was the official “tree lighter,” using a remote from within the throng of people on the countdown from Pete Welter.
“We really want to stress the wonderful job done by the Public Works Department in all of this,” said Owen, adding that they were the ones who put in all the hours to make the event a success. The tree will stand throughout the holidays.
