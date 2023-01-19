Burr presentation BETC

Banner Elk Fire Rescue Chief Tyler Burr discussed the highlights of the past year, as well as the needs and challenges that the department is currently facing, at the Banner Elk Town Council meeting.

BANNER ELK — At its meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, the Banner Elk Town Council heard updates from Banner Elk Fire Rescue and discussed the Culver Street project.

Banner Elk Fire Rescue Chief Tyler Burr updated the board on the department. In 2022, Banner Elk Fire Rescue responded to more than 700 calls, a record amount with the fewest number of active volunteers in the department’s history. Volunteer firefighters logged a total of 3,000 hours of training, with another 3,000 hours on calls. The fire district received an improved rating from the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and the State Fire Marshal, which lowers property insurance rates for businesses, Burr said.

