Banks oath

District Attorney Seth Banks, with his family by his side, raises his hand to take the oath of office for district attorney of the NC Thirty-Fifth Prosecutorial District administered by Resident Superior Court Judge Gregory Horne on January 3.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Seth Banks took the oath of office for his third full term as the District Attorney for Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga and Yancey counties on Jan. 3.

Penn Dameron, Milton Fletcher, Haley Honeycutt, John Honeycutt, Jeremy Ingle, Caroline Jones, Jasmine McKinney and Susan Red were also sworn in as Assistant District Attorneys. The oaths were administered by the Honorable Greg Horne, Resident Superior Court Judge.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.