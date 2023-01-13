District Attorney Seth Banks, with his family by his side, raises his hand to take the oath of office for district attorney of the NC Thirty-Fifth Prosecutorial District administered by Resident Superior Court Judge Gregory Horne on January 3.
BOONE — Seth Banks took the oath of office for his third full term as the District Attorney for Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga and Yancey counties on Jan. 3.
Penn Dameron, Milton Fletcher, Haley Honeycutt, John Honeycutt, Jeremy Ingle, Caroline Jones, Jasmine McKinney and Susan Red were also sworn in as Assistant District Attorneys. The oaths were administered by the Honorable Greg Horne, Resident Superior Court Judge.
“It is an honor to be entrusted with the responsibility of seeking justice for the people of Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Yancey and Watauga counties,” District Attorney Banks said in a statement. “Over the last eight years I and my staff have prioritized the prosecution of violent and habitual offenders, worked to improve communication with victims and their families, and modernized office procedures to maximize efficiencies through the utilization of technology.”
“These efforts have been undertaken with the twin goals of pursuing justice for the victims of crime and ensuring the safety of the people across the five counties that we serve. As we look to the next four years, I and my staff are committed to continuing our efforts to see that Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga, and Yancey counties continue to be great places to live, work, and raise a family.”
