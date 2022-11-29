797px-2016_co_RGB.jpg

BOONE — The Banff Mountain Film Festival is coming back to Boone, N.C. on Thursday March 30, Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, presented once again at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts and hosted by University Recreation.

This year, local organizers are celebrating 26 years of the World Tour coming to Boone. Since 1976, The Banff Film Festival has been inspiring audiences by showcasing the world’s best films highlighting mountain adventure, culture, and the environment.

