unnamed-4.jpg

Students with the cookie batter. From left to right Macyn Farrington and Gigi Waugh.

 Photo Submitted

BOONE — Watauga High School has a variety of clubs for students including the Baking for Good Club.

The Baking for Good Club is an after-school club for students to come together and celebrate their love of baking while brightening the day of students and staff at the high school.

unnamed-2.jpg

Sarah Miller with a cookie she made during Baking for Good Club.
unnamed.jpg

Members in the club from left to right is Victoria Critcher, Payden Lewis and Chloe Ellis.
unnamed-5.jpg

Members of the club from left to right, Lilly Barnett, Whitley Brinker, and Annabelle Stewart.

