WATAUGA — With the 2022-23 school year set to start on Monday, Aug. 22, Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott is excited for the "most normal" year since 2019.
“Parents, students, and teachers should be prepared — and excited — for the most ‘normal’ school year since 2019,” Elliott said. “Our theme for this year’s Convocation with all school staff is ‘Learning from our Past. Creating our future.’ We have learned a lot over the past few years about what we are capable of achieving if we all work together. In our schools and in our community, our relationships are everything. If we all work together, there is nothing that our students, schools and this community cannot achieve.”
He said that starting the 2022-23 school year without the “dark cloud” of COVID-19 looming over everything is a relief.
“We now know how to manage our lives with COVID or any other challenge that might come our way,” Elliott said. “Parents do need to be aware that we still are required to follow public health guidelines when someone is COVID positive. That still requires five days of isolation at home and wearing a mask when returning to school. My hope is that we will see those rules loosen up, but that is how we are starting the year.”
He said there will still be students and staff members who have health issues who choose to wear masks during school. There will also be rapid tests available for anyone who requests one, but the school system is no longer contact tracing or sending home students who are close contacts.
WCS staff members who test positive for COVID-19 also have to stay home for five days, so Elliott said parents can “expect to work with substitute teachers and other staff members periodically.”
“However, if the end of last school year is any indication, I expect this school year to go very smoothly,” Elliott said.
While the cloud of COVID-19 may not be looming over the school system, some of the effects of the pandemic still are.
“As the third largest employer in the county, we are seeing the same labor shortages that every other business is experiencing,” Elliott said. “Even after some significant pay raises, we cannot find enough people to fill all our positions. This is especially true for bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria staff. But it is also true of teaching positions.”
The school system currently has 825 full-time and part-time employees. Of those, 425 are teachers and other certified professionals. This year, WCS has hired 56 new teachers and other certified staff and 29 new support staff.
But finding new teachers to hire has been difficult. In fact, Elliott said they have never had this much trouble.
Elliott attributed that that difficulty to partly the school system growing, and partly because teachers are leaving the profession or just not choosing education as a career.
“We are still attracting top notch people, but there just are not enough of them. While we do have some of our own challenges, such as staff not being able to find places to live, this problem is not unique to Watauga,” Elliott said. “It is a statewide, if not nationwide, issue. As a society, we are going to have to recommit ourselves to respecting the teaching profession and supporting these professionals if we want to provide the best education possible to our children.”
Elliott said he is asking parents to take the time to get to know their child’s teachers and to find ways to provide positive support to them.
“Many teachers are leaving our profession because they don’t feel supported or appreciated, including by parents,” Elliott said. “There are some people out there who are trying hard to cultivate this division through politics, but we can prevent that from happening here. When parents get to know the teachers and have open communication and mutual respect, we can work through anything. It’s all about relationships.”
Even with the challenges, Elliott said that because the community loves its schools and gives it support, the school system is able to attract and retain high quality teachers and staff.
“What really sets us apart as a school system is the collective value our community places on our children and the overall high quality of life available to everyone,” Elliott said. This is an incredible place to live, work, and raise a family. It’s a wonderful place full of wonderful people, and that is reflected in the quality of our schools.
Despite difficulty with hiring teachers, WCS has seen a steady increase in enrollment all summer leading up to the start of the school year. While the numbers won’t be official until everything settles after the first month, Elliott said they have more than 4,800 students enrolled in pre-K through 12th grade.
That is about 150 more than last year and slightly ahead of the enrollment before the pandemic.
“I do not know if that many more people are moving to the community or if local families are choosing to come back to us after the last two years of disruptions, but we are thrilled to see all these students in our schools,” Elliott said.
While every school is seeing an increase, the largest is seen at Watauga High School, where the freshman class is more than 450 students. WCS is also seeing enrollment growth at Hardin Park — nearing 865 students — and Parkway School — more than 650 students.
Elliott said he is looking forward to seeing students involved in all of their different school activities.
“Our schools offer a nearly endless range of opportunities for students to find their interests and pursue their passions,” Elliott said. “I really enjoy watching our students grow throughout their school years. I am also looking forward to watching the growth of our newest school, the Watauga Virtual Academy, and seeing how we can serve even more of the children in our community. We have seen great success for home school dual enrolled students at Watauga High School, and I am excited to see that opportunity grow for K-8 students through the virtual academy.”
He is also looking forward to spending time with his own two children — both of whom are in high school.
“I think all of us would do well to slow down and pay more positive attention to our children,” Elliott said. “I feel confident that our students are graduating well prepared for success in life, and I encourage other parents to enjoy these moments and school activities while we have them. They are all growing up so fast.”
Elliott also thanked the community for the support they provide to the schools and the families who trust WCS with their children.
“And, I want to thank our teachers and all school staff for choosing to do this important work,” Elliott said. “By working together, we can all provide our children with the best education possible.”
