WATAUGA — With the 2022-23 school year set to start on Monday, Aug. 22, Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott is excited for the "most normal" year since 2019.

“Parents, students, and teachers should be prepared — and excited — for the most ‘normal’ school year since 2019,” Elliott said. “Our theme for this year’s Convocation with all school staff is ‘Learning from our Past. Creating our future.’ We have learned a lot over the past few years about what we are capable of achieving if we all work together. In our schools and in our community, our relationships are everything. If we all work together, there is nothing that our students, schools and this community cannot achieve.”

