BOONE — A Back the Blue event to show support for High Country law enforcement, set to take place on July 18, has been relocated to Bibleway Baptist Church in Boone instead of the Peacock Parking Lot on the Appalachian State University campus, the Citizens for America Foundation announced on July 16.
The ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. on the "main stage" at Bibleway Baptist Church located at 964 George Wilson Road and will end “no later than” 3 p.m., said Chris Hughes, founder of the Citizens for America Foundation, a Boone-based conservative Christian political advocacy group that is co-sponsoring the event, which organizers in some instances have referred to as a "protest."
The organizer of the ceremony, Pastor Michael Greene of Bibleway Baptist Church in Boone, said that “the event has grown beyond previous expectations. As more and more people expressed a desire to attend, so they could pray for and honor our law enforcement officers, we knew that we would now need power for a sound system and restroom facilities that were not available in a parking lot.”
Hughes said that the feedback he’s received has been “tremendous.”
“We have had many inquiries and hundreds of people have expressed an interest in honoring our law enforcement officers and their families. Frankly, the response has been incredibly overwhelming. Our team has been humbled by the number of people who have wanted to express love and gratitude for our law enforcement community,” Hughes said.
Greene noted that “many local businesses have made donations to support the event and many churches from the surrounding area said that they plan to attend.”
“As we watched the event grow, we also became concerned about placing a burden on local law enforcement agencies,” said Greene. “Our purpose is to have a time of prayer and support for officers and their families. Bibleway Baptist Church offered to host a free meal for those being honored, so we just moved the event to the church.”
“Greene said that everyone is invited to attend the prayer gathering, but wanted to make clear that anyone who interrupts the event, tries to change the message or seeks in any way to disturb or create a nuisance is not welcome and will be removed,” the release stated. “This event is about showing support for our law enforcement and defeating the narrative that all law enforcement is now the enemy, rather than the protector of the people.”
Several pastors plan to offer prayers for law enforcement during the event, and Ron Baity, the chaplain for the Winston-Salem Police Department and founder of Return America, is scheduled to give a presentation about the history of law enforcement.
The mission of Return America is “to build a network of churches and individuals to educate, motivate and mobilize citizens in a united effort in promoting Judeo-Christian values; to educate and influence government in these principles upon which our state and nation were founded,” according to the foundation’s website.
BLEXIT, a foundation that “strives to change the narrative that surrounds America’s minority communities — with a particular focus on African-Americans" — is also a co-sponsor of this event.
On July 10, Hughes said that “the event is not a political event and is not a response to the actions of any other organization. It is a prayer event designed to let the wonderful law enforcement agencies and officers of the High Country and their families know that they are loved and appreciated … The actions of outside groups were never part of the conversation.”
"Back the Blue" events have taken place across the country and the state in recent weeks, including in Winston-Salem and Fayetteville. Some participants have expressed opposition to calls to "defund the police," which has been one of the responses to the death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, after a police officer kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.
In some areas, such as New York City, Back the Blue events have drawn counter-protesters, with clashes between groups.
Good. Because your unconstitutional desire to infect governance with conservative christian "values" has no place on a university campus (or in my own opinion, has no place *period* in how we govern this nation.) You're totally free to hold your rally, don't get me wrong. I may personally disagree, but it's y'all's right gather and to speak your minds. That said, I'm thrilled that you've chosen to do it on your own church property where it belongs, not on state-owned, public property.
