Back to School Bus

The Back 2 School Festival is currently collecting school supplies for their Pack the Bus campaign in three different locations — First National Bank on Blowing Rock Rd., Peak Insurance at New Market Center and Blue Cross Blue Shield on Hwy. 105.

 Photo by Josh Floyd

BOONE — The Back 2 School Festival is still seeking donations and volunteers for its annual event this Saturday, Aug. 12 at Watauga High School.

“This event is completely run by volunteers, and we can’t pull it off without the help of our community,” said Volunteer Coordinator Anna Floyd. “We especially need folks to help us clean up after the festival on Saturday.”

  

