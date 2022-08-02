back 2 school

The Back 2 School Festival is celebrating its 10th annual event this year.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Organizers for the Watauga Back 2 School Festival announced today that they are still in need of donations and volunteers for the 10th annual event, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Watauga High School.

“We’re currently about $20,000 short from our fundraising goal for the year,” said Mattie Lucas, the festival’s publicity coordinator. “Supplies are so much more expensive this year, and because of that we’re expecting a larger turnout than usual since more people are going to be struggling to cover the cost. And that means the festival is going to cost more than ever so we can meet that demand."

