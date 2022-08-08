Volunteers, event organizers and sponsors collected donations for Back2School Fest on Aug. 5. Pictured from left to right: Corrie Freeman, Brian Crutchfield, Jeannine Underdown Collins, Phyllis Winebarger, Jane Rogers, Joan Robinson, Claire Jensen, Lane Robinson and Mattie Lucas.
Photo by Jillyan Mobley
Angela and Kai McMann collected donation boxes from local businesses and organizations.
WATAUGA — Back 2 School Festival board and volunteers are preparing for the 10th annual event by collecting donations and raising community awareness of the need for school supplies.
The Back 2 School Festival will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Watauga High School. Each school has a designated time-frame to “shop” for school supplies with Valle Crucis, Cove Creek and WVA beginning at 8:30 a.m.; Parkway, Mable and Bethel beginning at 10 a.m.; Green Valley, Two Rivers and home school beginning at 11:30 a.m.; Hardin Park and Blowing Rock beginning at 1:30 p.m.; and Watauga High beginning at 3 p.m.
Back 2 School Festival was founded on the belief that “every child deserves to start the school year feeling confident and prepared” by local agencies. Now a nonprofit, Back 2 School Festival serves about 1,400 children each year through the support of local businesses and individuals, said Publicity Coordinator Mattie Lucas.
“There’s so much need that people don’t see here. School supplies are expensive being about $150 per kid including everything they need,” Lucas said. “It’s difficult for people to make that work. This really comes together and we make sure that every child has the exact same opportunity to start off the year with what they need to start off confident.”
At a donation drive held in the First National Bank parking lot on Aug. 5, community partners, volunteers and teachers gathered to collect and sort donations.
Corrie Freeman, a fourth grade teacher at Hardin Park Elementary School, said she has been involved with the festival for nine years and thinks it is “inspiring and life changing” for many students.
“I just think the Back 2 School Festival puts everybody on a level playing field. I was thinking about it and if you go to the beach and you pack your beach bag, that’s like a kid coming to school the first day and if you don’t come with all your stuff you already feel behind,” Freeman said. “I just think that for kids to get to come in and shop their own stuff and pick out their own book bag and pick out a new hairstyle — it’s not just the supplies, it’s also having a choice.”
Freeman also said the event helps teachers as many times they have to supplement supplies for students who do not have everything that they need.
Creekside Electronics donated reusable water bottles to Back 2 School Festival. Creekside Electronics owner Lane Richardson, as a Watauga local, said he loves participating in the event each year.
“One of the greatest things you can see is when some kid comes up to you with his face just all big smiles holding that bag open saying, ‘Look what I got,’ and it’s great. It’s an amazing thing,” Richardson said.
The Back 2 School Festival is sponsored in part by Mast General Store, Americans Helping Americans, Astro Yeti Media, Alliance Bible Fellowship and Mount Vernon Baptist Church. With representatives from the event sponsors present at the event, Lucas said “it’s kind of a big party.”
