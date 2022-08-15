BOONE — More than 1,600 students received free school supplies at the 10th Annual Back 2 School Festival on Aug. 13 — making it the biggest event "by far," Publicity Coordinator Mattie Lucas said.
“We’ve been doing this for 10 years now, and this was by far the largest event we’ve ever had,” said Festival Coordinator, Kendra Sink. “The community really came out for us in a huge way this year.”
Representatives from local non-profits, businesses, churches, and civic organizations set up in the Watauga High School gym with activities and goodies for attendees, while Sigmon Theatrical’s Caleb Sigmon, was on hand to entertain the kids with his puppet, Russell the Crow.
"The Festival is an amazing outpouring of support from our community. I am not sure which was more remarkable, the number of children who attended or the number of volunteers who showed up to make it all happen," said Scott Elliott, Watauga County Schools Superintendent. "I am not aware of anything happening in any other community even close to what we saw here on Saturday. It is a true blessing to live in such a giving and caring community."
By Jillyan Mobley
jillyan.mobley@mountaintimes.com
Kim Henderson, a long time volunteer at Back 2 School Festival, said she has seen a noticeable impact on students at the start of the school year since the festival began.
She said children without proper supplies start the year "feeling different, feeling separate, feeling inadequate," which can put pressure on teachers to purchase backpacks and other items with their own money. Henderson said she "gets goosebumps" thinking about the impact of the event.
"As a member of the community, as well as a teacher, the blessing that is to see this many people in line is to know that our school year is going to start off with as level of a playing field for academic and image success as possible," Henderson said. "It really probably could never be measured what this does for our schools."
With the average cost of school supplies being about $150 per child — not including shoes or clothing — the Back 2 School Festival provides relief for families who may be struggling to meet that cost. The nonprofit's mission is to provide school supplies, new shoes and socks, backpacks, activities, helpful information and healthy food to families, according to Back 2 School Fest organizers. It aims to do so in a fun and respectful atmosphere so that “every child in the county can start off the school year confident and prepared with the tools they need to succeed,” organizers stated.
"We would honestly have a hard time going into the school year without (Back 2 School Festival). It's great that this is organized for the community — the things that are available are usually high quality and things that that they want, things that they're excited about," Silas Wilson, father of two said. "That's always a bonus because of course, anything would be great, but I'm sure it would be a lot easier on the organizers to get cheaper stuff or things that nobody cares about. But everything here is great."
Lucas said that more than 200 people volunteered at the event to help set up, distribute supplies and clean up at the end of the day.
“It really goes to show how great the need is in our community and how many people are struggling to meet basic needs” said the festival’s publicity coordinator, Mattie Lucas. “It’s been a rough couple of years for a lot of people, and we’re grateful for the support from the community to help alleviate some of that strain for local families.”
The Back 2 School Festival was founded in 2013 as a collaborative effort between The Children’s Council, Western Youth Network, Hospitality House, Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge and Quiet Givers to address the need for school supplies in our area. Since 2019, the festival has functioned as its own nonprofit. More information on the Back 2 School Festival can be found at www.back2schoolfestival.org.
Absolutely nothing but mad props and love for those that put this together; y'all are freakin' awesome!
BUT, it is a sad state of affairs when the wealthiest nation on the planet has kids/families that can't even afford the most basic education supplies. It's a disgrace, and it NEVER need be this way, no matter how many "pull yerself up by yer bootstrap" repugnant christo-fascists might tell you otherwise (like our disgrace of a US rep, Virigina Foxx, who believes more in giving more tax breaks to billionaires than feeding hungry kids in her own community.)
