Christopher Klutz wore his backpack backward to more easily collect supplies.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BOONE — More than 1,600 students received free school supplies at the 10th Annual Back 2 School Festival on Aug. 13 — making it the biggest event "by far," Publicity Coordinator Mattie Lucas said. 

“We’ve been doing this for 10 years now, and this was by far the largest event we’ve ever had,” said Festival Coordinator, Kendra Sink. “The community really came out for us in a huge way this year.”

abizait mendoza and patricio mendoza.jpeg

Abizait and Patricia Mendoza made decorative crowns with staff from the Hope Center.
yolanda rocha and kids.JPG

Yolanda Rocha and her children collected supplies for the school year.

(1) comment

thechaosaysmuuuu
thechaosaysmuuuu

Absolutely nothing but mad props and love for those that put this together; y'all are freakin' awesome!

BUT, it is a sad state of affairs when the wealthiest nation on the planet has kids/families that can't even afford the most basic education supplies. It's a disgrace, and it NEVER need be this way, no matter how many "pull yerself up by yer bootstrap" repugnant christo-fascists might tell you otherwise (like our disgrace of a US rep, Virigina Foxx, who believes more in giving more tax breaks to billionaires than feeding hungry kids in her own community.)

