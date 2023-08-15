Back2SchoolFest2023 6.jpg

Tiffany Christian helps 7-year-old Paisleigh make a stress ball at the Back 2 School Festival.

 Photo by Moss Brennan

BOONE — The 2023 Back 2 School Festival was a hit as more than 1,800 students and their families received free backpacks, shoes, supplies and even haircuts.

“It’s the whole reason we do it,” said festival coordinator Kendra Sink. “The back to school festival was started to make sure that those families that struggled to meet the needs of back-to-school shopping had a place to come so their kids went to school with all the same things that every other child went to school with.”

Back2SchoolFest2023 18.jpg

Eli, 6, picks a book from a bin at Back 2 School Fest.
Sigmonb2SFbus.JPG

Charlotte performer Caleb Sigmon welcomes students to the Back 2 School Festival.
  

