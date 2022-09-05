Watauga and Avery counties are working on an agreement to allow a Beech Mountain EMS unit, which is located in Watauga County, to respond to calls in the parts of Beech Mountain within Avery County as well.
BEECH MOUNTAIN — Watauga and Avery counties have made progress in coming to an agreement regarding ambulance services for the town.
In July 2021, Beech Mountain Town Council voted to proceed with a project to set up a dedicated EMS station on Beech Mountain. Later that year, in September, Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire Department Chief and Beech Mountain Town Manager Robert Pudney announced that Murray Miller and the Mountain Ambulance Foundation were donating $100,000 toward the EMS station.
Pudney announced in April 2022 that the EMS station would open in May, even though Avery County had yet to agree to a joint contract with Watauga County. The unit is stationed in part of Beech Mountain that is within Watauga County. The town temporarily utilized a “hybrid system,” Pudney explained, until the contact could be signed.
“In just a few years, we’ve almost doubled the number of families that are full-time residents on the mountain, and we are experiencing record-breaking visitors year-round,” Pudney stated in a September 2021 press release announcing the donation from Mountain Ambulance Foundation. “Last year we received 275 emergency calls, 153 were medically related. Our emergency services need to keep pace with this new growth.”
Since it sits between the two counties, Beech Mountain is a unique situation. Its location makes it so that people in need of medical or emergency services in town limits may wait possibly a half hour or longer for a unit to arrive from Watauga or Avery counties, as has been discussed since the beginning of the project. In life-or-death situations, every minute counts, and people in many situations cannot afford to wait for an extended period, Pudney and council member Weidner Abernethy have stated in past meetings. Having a station on Beech Mountain would cut response time down to a matter of minutes, Pudney said.
However, since Beech Mountain is a part of both counties, the state requires that the two counties meet and create a memorandum of agreement regarding the EMS services. Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier expressed after Beech Mountain Town Council’s August meeting that he has the citizens’ best interest in mind, as does Pudney, but that they have to ensure that they are operating within state guidelines. Since then, Barrier, Pudney and Watauga County Manager Deron Geouque met and discussed what the agreement needs to look like.
“The folks from Watauga, Avery and Beech Mountain got together and put everything on the table. We got the language in the agreement worked out, and now it just needs to be approved by the commissioners,” Pudney stated. “Hats off to Phillip (Barrier) for getting all the right people in the room together.”
Barrier confirmed that the agreement will have to be passed by the commissioners in both Avery and Watauga counties. The agreement is on the agenda for the Avery County Board of Commissioners’ Tuesday, Sept. 6, meeting. Watauga County Board of Commissioners is also scheduled for its next monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
