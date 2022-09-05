Town of Beech Mountain logo

Watauga and Avery counties are working on an agreement to allow a Beech Mountain EMS unit, which is located in Watauga County, to respond to calls in the parts of Beech Mountain within Avery County as well.

BEECH MOUNTAIN — Watauga and Avery counties have made progress in coming to an agreement regarding ambulance services for the town.

In July 2021, Beech Mountain Town Council voted to proceed with a project to set up a dedicated EMS station on Beech Mountain. Later that year, in September, Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire Department Chief and Beech Mountain Town Manager Robert Pudney announced that Murray Miller and the Mountain Ambulance Foundation were donating $100,000 toward the EMS station.

