ASHEVILLE — Thomas Dewey Taylor, 44, who is accused of planting an improvised explosive device in September 2021, is set to appear in federal court on Wednesday, March 1.

Taylor was originally arrested on Sept. 27, 2021. The former Grandfather Mountain Highland Games employee was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of possession of a weapon of mass destruction, and prior to his arrest, was a person of interest due to a related embezzlement investigation.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.