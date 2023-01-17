Avery ambulance wreck

The ambulance suffered major damage to the front of the vehicle and is possibly totaled, Avery EMS Director Mike Edmisten said.

 Photo courtesy Mike Edmisten

BOONE — An Avery County EMS ambulance was involved in a wreck in Boone at the intersection of Hwy. 105 and Blowing Rock Road near Wendy’s.

The ambulance is likely totaled, said Avery County EMS director Mike Edmisten. There was a patient in the ambulance who was being transported to Baptist Hospital on Friday, Dec. 30. Luckily, the patient was not injured and was transported without further issue by a Watauga County ambulance. Aside from minor injuries, no one involved in the accident was harmed, Edmisten said.

