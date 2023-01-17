BOONE — An Avery County EMS ambulance was involved in a wreck in Boone at the intersection of Hwy. 105 and Blowing Rock Road near Wendy’s.
The ambulance is likely totaled, said Avery County EMS director Mike Edmisten. There was a patient in the ambulance who was being transported to Baptist Hospital on Friday, Dec. 30. Luckily, the patient was not injured and was transported without further issue by a Watauga County ambulance. Aside from minor injuries, no one involved in the accident was harmed, Edmisten said.
Edmisten said the driver of the ambulance followed all the required protocols when it came to the intersection and using safety indicators as emergency traffic, according to witnesses. All traffic yielded, but one car pulled out into the intersection and collided with the ambulance. It is estimated that each vehicle was traveling at around 35 miles per hour when the accident occurred, Edmisten said.
“We’re just thankful that everyone’s OK,” he said.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.