BOONE — The suspect in the shooting that occurred on Aug. 21 on King Street has turned himself in, according to the boone Police Department.
Malik K. Gibbs, of Wilkesboro, surrendered himself for arrest on Monday morning, Jan. 30. Gibbs met lead Detective Dennis O’Neal at the Watauga County Magistrate’s Office with his attorney.
Gibbs was served with a True Bill of Indictment charging:
Three counts of Assault With a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill
One count of Discharging a Weapon into a Moving Vehicle
Two counts of Injury to Real Property and
One count of Going Armed to the Terror of the People.
Gibbs received a $75,000 secured bond and was placed in the custody of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Mr. Gibbs was issued a court date of March 6, in Watauga County.
“I would like to thank those members of Mr. Gibbs’ family who worked to make this peaceful surrender happen and his attorney, Mr. Clark Fisher, for his role in the process,” said BPD Chief Andy Le Beau. “Operations were ramping up to intensify the search for Mr. Gibbs, but certainly this was the preferred outcome. I am grateful to our dedicated staff of detectives who have worked on this case every week since the incident occurred.”
On Aug. 21, around 1:20 a.m., a shooting was reported on W. King Street in the downtown area. The Boone Police department stated in a press release that it appeared a quarrel began between the occupants of a truck and at least one pedestrian on the sidewalk. As the truck was driving westbound on W. King Street in the 600 block, the suspect allegedly fired multiple shots from a handgun, striking the occupied truck three time.
Two unoccupied businesses were struck as well. None of the three occupants in the truck were injured. The suspect ran on foot and eventually returned to Wilkes County where he lives, according to Boone Police. The three occupants of the vehicle were charged with underage consumption of alcohol.
Since Gibbs was not in Boone, the department had turned the case over to the U.S. Marshals Service.
“When arrest warrants are obtained, the officer or investigator or agent has to have jurisdiction to serve the warrant,” Le Beau previously said. “So if a person goes outside our jurisdiction of Boone, then at that point, we have to give the information to another agency or whoever has jurisdiction.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.