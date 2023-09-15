HIGH COUNTRY — Have you ever looked up at the sky at night without seeing a single star? Cities are big sources of light pollution, which can have negative impacts on birds year-round, but especially during migration. The solution is simple: turn off excess lighting at night now through Nov. 30, and help keep migrating birds safe this fall.
“It may still feel like summer, but fall migration is ramping up quickly for many of our birds. One of the biggest dangers they face on their journey through North Carolina is bright city lights,” says Interim Executive Director Curtis Smalling. “Fortunately, our chapters have led the way by bringing Lights Out programs to communities across the state. But no matter where you are, you can help birds this fall by turning off lights at night and encouraging others to do the same, including your employer or building manager.”
