JEFFERSON — Sheriff B. Phil Howell announced March 1 the arrest of 58-year-old Robert Gray Eggers of Vilas.
Detectives with the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office had worked alongside the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office in attempting to locate Eggers.
Robert Eggers had been wanted for an indecent liberties with a child charge in Watauga County since 2015, according to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, Feb. 24, Ashe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Lee Johnson and Brandon Wingler located, identified and apprehended Eggers after he attempted to flee. Further investigation is ongoing and additional charges may come at a later date, according to the ACSO.
Eggers charges include:
• One count of indecent liberties with a child
Eggers is currently being held at the Watauga County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond, according to the ACSO.
