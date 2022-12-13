Appalachian Regional Internal Medicine Specialists will close their Hwy 105 Extension location on Thursday, Jan. 18 and reopen on Monday, Jan. 23 at 194 Doctors Drive in Boone (the former AppOrtho location).
BOONE — Patients of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System will likely notice several changes in the next few weeks as building projects near completion and a couple of provider practices change addresses.
These changes are all part of ARHS’s commitment to providing access to premier healthcare services in the High Country.
AppOrtho
Starting with AppOrtho, patients who are used to seeing providers at the Doctors Drive location, will now go to 232 Boone Heights Drive, Suite A (the Wellness Center) beginning Dec. 19.
AppOrtho, the Wellness Center and The Rehabilitation Center will share a roof to provide a convenient, re-imagined wellness and orthopedic program. This newly renovated space will help physicians collaborate with physical therapy and wellness staff to provide access to specialized pre-surgical training and post-surgical physical therapy that will significantly reduce recovery times for patients.
App Regional Internal Medicine Specialists
For patients of Appalachian Regional Internal Medicine Specialists, they will start seeing their providers at the new location at 194 Doctors Drive on Monday, Jan. 23 (the former AppOrtho space).For more information call (828) 386-2746.
Schaefer Family Patient Care TowerThe new state-of-the-art, 48-bed Schaefer Family Patient Care Tower on the campus of Watauga Medical Center is in the final stages of construction with a projected completion date soon after the first of the year.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
