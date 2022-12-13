unnamed.jpg

AppOrtho will close on Thursday, Dec. 15 and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 19 at 232 Boone Heights Drive, Suite A in Boone (at the Wellness Center).

 Photo courtesy ARHS

BOONE — Patients of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System will likely notice several changes in the next few weeks as building projects near completion and a couple of provider practices change addresses.

These changes are all part of ARHS’s commitment to providing access to premier healthcare services in the High Country.

Internal Medicine

Appalachian Regional Internal Medicine Specialists will close their Hwy 105 Extension location on Thursday, Jan. 18 and reopen on Monday, Jan. 23 at 194 Doctors Drive in Boone (the former AppOrtho location).
Tower

The Schaefer Family Patient Care Tower on the campus of Watauga Medical Center is projected to be complete in early 2023.

