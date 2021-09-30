BOONE — In a celebration that spans back hundreds — if not thousands — of years, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System celebrated its new hospital building reaching its final height on Sept. 30.
The bones and final height of the new 48-bed hospital tower were completed about three to four weeks ago, but ARHS and the construction company wanted to celebrate reaching the pinnacle of the four-story structure.
"I want to thank the board for making a bold and courageous decision to never pump the brakes during this whole project," said Chuck Mantooth, president and CEO of ARHS. "I've never felt like, working with the partners that we have, that this has been a construction project. What this means to me is that we have a group of people in organizations that have come together that really don't see this as construction project. What they see, this is an investment in healthcare investment."
The building — which will be named the Schaefer Family Patient Care Tower at Watauga Medical Center — is ahead of schedule. The steel structure that can currently be seen was supposed to be completed in 12 to 13 weeks, but Joe Hoglund, project manager, said it was completed it 10 weeks as the crew "put in a great effort."
Hoglund said the topping off ceremony traces back to the development of the human shelter.
"Those who inhabited that forest were dependent upon trees for their survival," Hoglund said. "Because of this great dependence on the forest, people began to revere trees. In fact, trees were the most common deity in Europe prior to the adoption of Christianity."
He said that when humans began constructing their shelters with wood, the topmost leafs of a tree would be set atop the roof so "the tree spirit would not be rendered homeless."
"The gesture was supposed to convince the true spirit of the sincere appreciation of those building," Hoglund said. "The custom placing of a tree on a completed structure came with immigrants to the United States and became an integral part of American culture and barn raising."
Today, the custom continues most frequently on completed structures such as bridges, skyscrapers and, in the case, hospitals.
"While others join the celebration of topping out, it's the iron workers and their skills that make them the first to reach the pinnacle of the structure, and it is around this group of workers that topping out results," Hoglund said.
In 10 weeks, construction crews placed 1,272,000 pounds of steel to form the structure of the building, Hoglund said. He also said the building will have 4,900 cubic yards of concrete, 962,000 linear feet of wire — enough to span 182 miles. He said there will be an estimated 655,000 man hours in the field working on the building with a peak of 175 workers there on a daily basis. It will also have 148,000 bricks on the building.
He said the desire is to complete the building by the end of 2022.
After Hoglund spoke, a beam with a flag and a tree was placed at the highest point on the building. A banner that read "Happy birthday Mark Vannoy" was also on the beam.
"It's a very exciting time," said President of Watauga Medical Center Kim Bianca. "I'm not that great of a spatial person, but to actually start seeing the bones of it is amazing. It's going to be so excited for our patients and our staff."
Just as the beam was raised, Mantooth talked about how he thought back to March 2020 when many of the construction workers — who were gathered around for the ceremony — were not there yet.
"The reason it's so important for me is because just right over here in my shoulder, there was an army tent there and there were no cars in the parking lot, which was just an eerie, eerie feeling," Mantooth said. "We were speculating and really uncertain about our future in the healthcare system."
Right in the middle of all that, he said they were also concerned about how they would move forward with the "biggest building construction project" in the history of ARHS.
Mantooth also thanked all the partners that were gathered at the ceremony who helped get the hospital project to its current point.
After the beam was raised, construction workers and those in attendance shared in a meal together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.