LINVILLE — A new, freestanding Appalachian Regional Behavioral Health Hospital will officially open its doors on Nov. 6.
ARBH’s unique approach provides a top-tier treatment experience for patients, according to Appalachian Regional Healthcare System. The healing environment includes open areas with natural light and mountain views. Caregivers partner with patients to meet them where they are and provide a combination of coping skills and innovative approaches to therapy. Learn all about the new facility at apprhs.org/arbh.
ARHS is hosting an open house and hiring event for the new hospital. The open house will give community agencies the opportunity to tour the new 27-be inpatient hospital, meet behavioral health leaders and learn about ARBH'S patients, programs and career opportunities on Nov. 9, from 2-3 p.m. Agencies can also learn about the physical environment, treatment modalities and how ARBH can support and supplement the work of those agencies.
Those looking for a chance to start a different career path or learn something new can learn about ARBH's career opportunities during the hiring event from 3-7 p.m. ARBH is actively recruiting full and part-time candidates for the following roles, with PRN and/or flex schedules are available for high quality candidates.
- RN
- CNA / Psych Techs
- Recreational Therapists / RTA
- Care Coordinators with a Bachelor’s degree in a Human Services field
- BSW
- MSW / LCSW-A / LCSW
- LPC
- MA / LPA
- LMFT
- PhD psychologists
- PA / FNP / or PMHNP
- Unit Secretaries
- QMHP
To find out more, visit apprhs.org/arbh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.