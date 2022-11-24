ARHS Logo

HIGH COUNTRY – Appalachian Regional Healthcare System is partnering with Senior Care Services to promote wellness communication and improved patient outcomes. Those identified patients will receive letters introducing this new service, along with a call to participate in the Senior Care Program.

About Senior Care Services

