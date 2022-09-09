BOONE — The Higher Elevation Campaign at Appalachian Regional Healthcare System has raised its goal from $12 million to $20 million due to a campaign challenge from a surprise donor. 

The Higher Elevation Campaign has raised $10 million and counting for the new wing at Watauga Medical Center, which has been under construction since the pandemic. The entire project consists of the heart and vascular center, improved women's health care, an orthopedic and wellness program and the Schaffer Family Patient tower.

