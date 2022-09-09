BOONE — The Higher Elevation Campaign at Appalachian Regional Healthcare System has raised its goal from $12 million to $20 million due to a campaign challenge from a surprise donor.
The Higher Elevation Campaign has raised $10 million and counting for the new wing at Watauga Medical Center, which has been under construction since the pandemic. The entire project consists of the heart and vascular center, improved women's health care, an orthopedic and wellness program and the Schaffer Family Patient tower.
Rob Hudspeth, Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation president, spoke at the event for the campaign.
"People always ask me, 'Hey what happens if I have a heart attack on the golf course?' And before this, the answer was 'well, hopefully you have it between 8 and 5, Monday through Friday, otherwise we are going to have to send you somewhere else.' That's not the case anymore," Hudspeth said during a Sept. 6 event at the hospital.
Hudspeth credited Chuck Mantooth, president and CEO of ARHS, with the passion and drive that kept the campaign going throughout the pandemic.
"To me, there is no greater purpose than helping another human being in need. And if I have an opportunity to do it on a great scale, that can lead to this community to a better place, that's what keeps me going," Mantooth said after his speech.
During the speeches, it was revealed that Mark E. Ricks and his wife Pamela Wright donated a challenge gift to the campaign. It is a gift of $5 million, but only if the campaign reaches a goal of $15 million.
"We want to give this money, but I really want to give it in a different way. I made it really clear early on that we weren't going to be first money in. I wanted to make sure that other people really contributed," Ricks said. "It doesn't matter whether you give $5 million, or whether you give $20 as long as you're giving something. At the end of the day, when you look at all these beautiful facilities — and hopefully you never have to use them — but if you do, you know you were a part of this. Whatever the level is, to be part of something like that, I think it's pretty exciting. I think it gives a lot of pride for the community because the community can kind of say 'this was our project. We built this together.' It wasn't outsiders that came in. It wasn't just the UNC Health System that just put it up for us. Everybody's got ownership. So that's why the gift challenge was made the most sense in this particular case." Ricks said.
