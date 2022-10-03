ARHS logo square

ARHS logo

BOONE — Appalachian Regional Healthcare System and Caldwell Community College & Technical Institution are collaborating to establish a CNA Educational Partnership.

This partnership was formed to support emerging health care professionals in the High Country to obtain their Certified Nursing Aide I certification, gain relevant experience in health care and elevate their career aspirations.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.