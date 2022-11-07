Will Miller, Service and Delivery Specialist for Blue Ridge Energy; Ken Neuvirth, Director of Oncology; Kris Hartley, Practice Manager for Medical Oncology & Radiation Oncology; Kindsay G. Reeder, Major Gifts and Special Projects for the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation.
BOONE — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels presented a check for $3,869 to Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation.
Giving back to help a cause that’s close to the hearts of customers and employees is what “Fueling the Fight” is all about for Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels, the propane subsidiary of Blue Ridge Energy.
The donation represents a penny for every gallon of propane delivered during the past twelve months by the company’s pink “Fueling the Fight” propane delivery trucks. Funds raised through the program are totaled annually in October in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Donations are then provided to local organizations in communities served by the propane provider that provide beneficial services and support to those fighting breast cancer.
“This is the 10th year we’ve had our pink truck 'Fueling the Fight' program,” said Glenda Christian, Chief Operating Officer of Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels. “I’m very proud to say we’ve donated over $123,000 since that time to help this worthy cause that has touched so many of our lives."
Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels is a subsidiary of Blue Ridge Energy, a member-owned electric cooperative serving some 78,000 members across Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties. The subsidiary serves customers across the foothills and mountains of North Carolina in addition to parts of southwest Virginia. Showrooms are located in each of the cooperative’s district offices and in Morganton, NC, featuring indoor and outdoor hearth and home appliances and products. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.
