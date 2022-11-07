Watauga.jpg

Will Miller, Service and Delivery Specialist for Blue Ridge Energy; Ken Neuvirth, Director of Oncology; Kris Hartley, Practice Manager for Medical Oncology & Radiation Oncology; Kindsay G. Reeder, Major Gifts and Special Projects for the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels presented a check for $3,869 to Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation.

Giving back to help a cause that’s close to the hearts of customers and employees is what “Fueling the Fight” is all about for Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels, the propane subsidiary of Blue Ridge Energy.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.