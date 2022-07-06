WATAUGA — The halls, classrooms and even parking lots of the Watauga Campus of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute was transformed into different law enforcement scenarios on July 1.
Area law enforcement agencies — including Boone Police, Blowing Rock Police and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office took part in different scenarios officers could encounter while on the duty.
This year, officers experienced four primary scenarios: traffic stops, rapid response for an active shooter, a robbery response and an ambush scenario.
“It’s important for us to be able to work with other agencies because in an emergency situation, you might end up working with another agency or the closest person that’s available at the time,” said WCSO Capt. Preston Russell. “Just making people familiar with their training, making sure that they’re on top of it, running through the scenarios, and making sure it’s fresh in their mind is important.”
Russell said the training they did at the Watauga CCC&TI campus builds on the training they do at basic law enforcement school, except for probation and parole.
One of the scenarios was a traffic stop where the person being stopped pulls out a gun and fires at the officer.
Boone Police Detective Jake Harkey was the instructor on the traffic stop scenario. He said that they look for the officer to neutralize the threat, seek concealment, radio communications, and for the officer to call in medical assistance for both the officer and the suspect.
“We’re basically doing scenarios that are valuable to the general public and citizens, but we also want to try to protect the officer as best as possible with the training,” Harkey said.
Another scenario involved an active shooter situation where officers had to use the sound of gunfire or screams to track down the threat and neutralize it.
The officers also practiced an ambush scenario. In that training, a group of officers were placed in a room and the instructor spoke to them, a gunshot went off outside the door, which was pushed opened to reveal a shooter targeting the officers.
Officers had to react quickly — just like a real-life situation — to neutralize the threat.
“This is something that we stay on top of every year, no matter what’s going on in the news, no matter what’s going on in the nation,” Russell said.
To make the scenarios as realistic as possible, officers used simunition guns that can’t fire live rounds but does fire a round with detergent on the tip to mark if someone was “shot” or not — almost like a Airsoft pellet.
Officers also used blank rounds with no projectile to simulate the noise of an actual gunshot.
“We’re proud of everybody coming out,” Russell said.
