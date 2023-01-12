IMG_8844 copy.jpg

Boone Fire trucks outside WHS. 

 Photo by Moss Brennan

BOONE — A small fire in a foods classroom at Watauga High School was quickly extinguished by sprinklers late Thursday afternoon.  

The fire damaged one classroom and then water from the sprinkler system damaged another one right below it, according to Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott.

Fire

The stove that caused the small fire. 
WHS fire

The foods classroom where the fire occurred. It experienced smoke, fire and water damage. 

