BOONE — A small fire in a foods classroom at Watauga High School was quickly extinguished by sprinklers late Thursday afternoon.
The fire damaged one classroom and then water from the sprinkler system damaged another one right below it, according to Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott.
The fire was started after Elliott said the school system was setting up for the basketball games and a volunteer placed several pizza boxes on a stove and inadvertently activated the burners, which then caught the pizza boxed on fire.
"Thank goodness for the sprinkler system or else we would have some significant damage," Elliott said. "Right now we're looking at some fairly extensive water and smoke damage. But those can be easily repaired."
Elliott said approximately six classrooms have some water damage. The classroom where the fire occurred also has smoke damage and extensive fire damage to cabinetry and appliances.
“I greatly appreciate the quick response of Boone Fire Department Watauga County Sheriff's Office and Boone Police Department,” Elliott said. “Fortunately, we have a long weekend to clean up the classrooms that were affected and should be ready to go for school next week.”
Boone Fire Chief Jimmy Isaacs said the department was dispatched at 4:24 p.m.
Boone Fire, Watauga County Fire Marshal's Office, Watauga Medics, Watauga County Sheriff's Office and Boone Police responded to the scene.
"I think this falls in the category of accidents happen, but it's a good reminder to all of us to be careful around our cooking appliances and to keep combustible materials away from burner surfaces because you never know when these kinds of things could happen," Elliott said.
The JV basketball games were canceled, but the varsity games were not.
