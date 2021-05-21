BOONE — Graduating Watauga High School seniors were honored May 20 during a scholarship event that awarded approximately $3.8 million to help students pursue post-secondary education. 

"The scholarships you receive tonight are well deserved and hard earned," said WHS Principal Chris Blanton. "Students, I challenge you to honor the donors with more than a thank you note. I challenge you to honor each individual organization that gives you money with your words, your actions and your abilities." 

Those who donated to the scholarships donated the money with no strings attached, Blanton said. 

"Each student who receives a scholarship owes the donor a few things," Blanton said. "You owe it to them to use this money wisely. You owe your donor a return on their investment. They are certainly aren't looking for money to be returned to them, but what each of them will be looking for each of you to have a positive impact on others. This does not have to start when you graduate from a post-secondary institution. It should start now."

More than 60 scholarships were awarded to more than 70 students. 

The following scholarships were awarded at the ceremony.

Adam Galleher Memorial Scholarship: Emma Shepherd, Seth Greene and Tristan Worley

Alpha Delta Kappa Scholarship: Grace McClure, Lauren Hodges and Bailey Keller

Anita Eppley Scholarship: Chase Miller

Attorneys of Watauga County Scholarship: MaryEllen Nelsen

Blood Connection Scholarship: Mark Mellon

Blowing Rock Rotary Club Scholarship: Ryan Beach-Verhey

Blowing Rock Women’s Club Scholarship: Abe Bachmann, Elise Bednar, Caroline Burt, Daisy Coffey, Luci Brooke Creed, Riley Kiker, Molly Kirkland, Ryan Beach-Verhey and Madison Watson

Jan and Don Wolfe Scholarship: Isabella Knight

Tessien Family Scholarship: Isabella Knight

Jean and Walter Wilkinson Scholarship: Libby Glidewell

Burns Scholarship: Abe Bachmann

Ted and Marty Couch Scholarship: Lena Westwood

Blowing Rock Community Foundation Scholarship: Riley Kiker

Blowing Rock Community Foundation Scholarship to App State: Paige Smith

Blue Ridge Pediatrics Scholarship: Gracie Holman and Mattie Smith

Boone Kiwanis Scholarship: Linley Garwood, Macie Keller and Abby Makdad

Boone Sunrise Rotary Scholarship: Riley Kiker

Boone United Methodist Women Scholarship: Gracie Proffit, Paige Smith and Luci Brooke Creed

Brandon-Howell Family Scholarship: Josh Morgan

BREMCO Leadership Track Scholarship: Molly Kirkland, Elizabeth Glidewell, Riley Kiker, David Sprague and Cassidy Johnson.

Carl Fiddler Scholarship sponsored by Boone Civitan: Lillianna Sirmon

Carter Lentz Scholarship: Mattie Smith and Jake Gragg

Charlie Rogers Scholarship: Spencer Cathey

Clyde Kilby Scholarship: Carrie Hall

Deep Gap Ruritan Scholarship: Jake Gragg

Deep Gap Ruritan in memory of Harold Eller: Macie Keller

Deerfield United Methodist Scholarship: Destiny Mahala

DREAM Scholars-Caldwell Community College: Samuel Bryan, Hailey Church, Leslie Decuesta, Bailey Dodds, Gideon Glenn, Jayme Greene, Chelsi Hodges, Juana Lacan-Vasquez, Frida Paz-Miranda, Evan Presnell, Logan Sturgill, Allen Trivette and Sophia Ward

Don and Audrey Bentley Scholarship: Luke Ramsdell

Erin Johnston Award: Bethany Hicks

GEER Lineman Scholarship-CCC&TI: Finley Hodges

George Cecil Journey Scholarship: Molly Kirkland and Cassidy Johnson

Girls on the Run Scholarship: Cassidy Johnson

Gregory Newton Norris Scholarship: Kendall Reece

Harold Dean Beach Memorial Scholarship: Gracie Proffit

High Country Association of Realtors Scholarship: Lillianna Sirmon

High Country Wildlife Conservation Scholarship: Clay Hagaman

Hollar and Greene Produce Scholarship: Chase Miller

Immigrant Justice Coalition Scholarship: Kassandra Aguilera-Razo

James and Grace Beach Scholarship: Logan Sturgill

Jane Greenlee Robinson Scholarship: Grace McClure

John and Ruth Blue Scholarship: Tucker Brown and Savannah Grizzard

Katie Swift Reese Scholarship: Bethany Hicks

Katrina Winsor Scholarship: Elise Bednar

Lan O'Loughlin Award: Macie Keller

Leigh Cooper Wallace Scholarship: Gracie Holman and Alexis Eggers

Leigh Anne Cable Scholarship: Kendall Reece

Lifestore Bank Scholarship: Skyler Combs and Paige Smith

Margaret Gragg Scholarship: Madisyn Spink

Meat Camp Baptist Scholarship: Madisyn Spink, Skyler Combs and Taylor Ward

Natalie Yokeley Scholarship: Luci Brooke & Savnnah

New River Light and Power Scholarship: Lilly Coggins, Lauren Hodges, Cassidy Johnson, Parker Lawrence and Grace McClure

Park Scholarship: Rachel Amburose

Pat Baker Scholarship: Ethan Ruppert

Principal Miller Award: Bianca Rangel

SECU People Helping People Scholarship: Savannah Grizzard and Daisy Coffey

Skyline-Frank James Scholarship: Laiken Combs

Watauga County NCAE Scholarship: Logan Sturgill and Grace McClure

Watauga County Association of Retired School Personnel Scholarship: Grace McClure

William Mast Memorial Scholarship: Tanner Hollars and Gracie Proffit

Seniors were also recognized for individual awards from Watauga High School teachers and administrators. 

Watauga High School seniors were awarded the following awards. 

Academic Scholars: Katie Willingham (WHS) Savannah Grizzard (WIA)

Highest GPA for a female and male athletes in the Northwestern Conference: Katie Willingham and Luke Ramsdell

Cosmetology Senior Completion: Alea Trivette, Angel Presnell, Alex McNeil and Hailey Stahoviak

National Technical Honor Society: Mark Andrews, Benjamin Dewey, Luke Doty, Clay Hagaman, Bethany Hicks, Chelsi Hodges, Bryan Hunsinger, Macie Keller, Mark Mellon, Bianca Morris, Frida Paz-Miranda, Yasmany Perez, Lewis Sellars, David Souto and Kinsey Stevens

Excellent in Drafting Award: Lucas Van Sant and Frida Paz-Miranda

Yearbook Award: Luci Brooke Creed, Josephine Herring, Sophia Hughett, Bailey Keller, Mattie Smith, Logan Sturgill and Jillian Yates. Editors in Chief: Shaelyn Sheaff and Victoria Cool.

Journalism Award: Editor in Chief Bethany Hicks and Layout Editor Logan Sturgill

Business Award: Rachel Nelson

Marketing Award: Grace McClure

National School Orchestra Award: Ryan Lawrence

National School Choral Award: Tyler Osmond and Riley Kiker

Pioneer Choristers’ Award: Lillianna Sirmon

Mathematics Department Award: Cassidy Johnson and Luke Ramsdell

English Department Award: Bethany Hicks

History Department Award: Rachel Amburose, Savannah Grizzard and Alex Vazquez-Equihua

Science Department Award: Lena Westwood and Luke Ramsdell

Mountain Alliance Jerry Cantwell Service Award: Annie Veno

Mountain Alliance Dr. Bill Herring Leadership Award: Anna Vickrey

Mountain Alliance Outstanding Senior Award: Rachel Nelson

Mountain Alliance Outstanding Senior Award: Cole Ardoin

Hall of Fame Award Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year: Ava Williamson

Trailblazer Award Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year: Colter Conway

Senior Citizenship Winners: Mattie Smith and Jake Gragg

Travis Gryder Athletes For Good Award — Awarded in memory of Travis Gryder for outstanding service in the community: Jake Gragg and Macie Keller

Watauga High School Students of Growth: Thomas Martinez Garcia and Mahala Hicks

WHS Blood Drive Leadership Award: Rachel Amburose, Leslie DeCuesta, Devin Drummond, Linley Garwood, Clay Hagaman, Emily Hill, Gracie Holman, Bryan Hunsinger, Abby Kamp, Chase Miller, Ramsey Parker, Kendall Reece, Lillianna Sirmon, Mattie Smith Molly Taylor, Allison Turbyfill and Kassandra Aguilera

2021 DEKALB Agricultural Accomplishment Award: Bethany Hicks

NC Global Language Endorsement — French: Sophia Trew, Jayden Lyric Robbins and Jayme Greene

Artistic Excellence Best all Around: Asa Markus

Artistic Voice: Jayme Greene

Artistic Style: Luke Doty

Artistic Growth: Jackson Parker

Artistic Creativity: Sarah Fulton

Artistic Style: Elizabeth Jones

Theater Department Senior Awards — NC Theatre Conference Reigning State Champions: Tyler Osmond, Elise Bednar and Zeb Scott.

