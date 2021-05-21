BOONE — Graduating Watauga High School seniors were honored May 20 during a scholarship event that awarded approximately $3.8 million to help students pursue post-secondary education.
"The scholarships you receive tonight are well deserved and hard earned," said WHS Principal Chris Blanton. "Students, I challenge you to honor the donors with more than a thank you note. I challenge you to honor each individual organization that gives you money with your words, your actions and your abilities."
Those who donated to the scholarships donated the money with no strings attached, Blanton said.
"Each student who receives a scholarship owes the donor a few things," Blanton said. "You owe it to them to use this money wisely. You owe your donor a return on their investment. They are certainly aren't looking for money to be returned to them, but what each of them will be looking for each of you to have a positive impact on others. This does not have to start when you graduate from a post-secondary institution. It should start now."
More than 60 scholarships were awarded to more than 70 students.
The following scholarships were awarded at the ceremony.
Adam Galleher Memorial Scholarship: Emma Shepherd, Seth Greene and Tristan Worley
Alpha Delta Kappa Scholarship: Grace McClure, Lauren Hodges and Bailey Keller
Anita Eppley Scholarship: Chase Miller
Attorneys of Watauga County Scholarship: MaryEllen Nelsen
Blood Connection Scholarship: Mark Mellon
Blowing Rock Rotary Club Scholarship: Ryan Beach-Verhey
Blowing Rock Women’s Club Scholarship: Abe Bachmann, Elise Bednar, Caroline Burt, Daisy Coffey, Luci Brooke Creed, Riley Kiker, Molly Kirkland, Ryan Beach-Verhey and Madison Watson
Jan and Don Wolfe Scholarship: Isabella Knight
Tessien Family Scholarship: Isabella Knight
Jean and Walter Wilkinson Scholarship: Libby Glidewell
Burns Scholarship: Abe Bachmann
Ted and Marty Couch Scholarship: Lena Westwood
Blowing Rock Community Foundation Scholarship: Riley Kiker
Blowing Rock Community Foundation Scholarship to App State: Paige Smith
Blue Ridge Pediatrics Scholarship: Gracie Holman and Mattie Smith
Boone Kiwanis Scholarship: Linley Garwood, Macie Keller and Abby Makdad
Boone Sunrise Rotary Scholarship: Riley Kiker
Boone United Methodist Women Scholarship: Gracie Proffit, Paige Smith and Luci Brooke Creed
Brandon-Howell Family Scholarship: Josh Morgan
BREMCO Leadership Track Scholarship: Molly Kirkland, Elizabeth Glidewell, Riley Kiker, David Sprague and Cassidy Johnson.
Carl Fiddler Scholarship sponsored by Boone Civitan: Lillianna Sirmon
Carter Lentz Scholarship: Mattie Smith and Jake Gragg
Charlie Rogers Scholarship: Spencer Cathey
Clyde Kilby Scholarship: Carrie Hall
Deep Gap Ruritan Scholarship: Jake Gragg
Deep Gap Ruritan in memory of Harold Eller: Macie Keller
Deerfield United Methodist Scholarship: Destiny Mahala
DREAM Scholars-Caldwell Community College: Samuel Bryan, Hailey Church, Leslie Decuesta, Bailey Dodds, Gideon Glenn, Jayme Greene, Chelsi Hodges, Juana Lacan-Vasquez, Frida Paz-Miranda, Evan Presnell, Logan Sturgill, Allen Trivette and Sophia Ward
Don and Audrey Bentley Scholarship: Luke Ramsdell
Erin Johnston Award: Bethany Hicks
GEER Lineman Scholarship-CCC&TI: Finley Hodges
George Cecil Journey Scholarship: Molly Kirkland and Cassidy Johnson
Girls on the Run Scholarship: Cassidy Johnson
Gregory Newton Norris Scholarship: Kendall Reece
Harold Dean Beach Memorial Scholarship: Gracie Proffit
High Country Association of Realtors Scholarship: Lillianna Sirmon
High Country Wildlife Conservation Scholarship: Clay Hagaman
Hollar and Greene Produce Scholarship: Chase Miller
Immigrant Justice Coalition Scholarship: Kassandra Aguilera-Razo
James and Grace Beach Scholarship: Logan Sturgill
Jane Greenlee Robinson Scholarship: Grace McClure
John and Ruth Blue Scholarship: Tucker Brown and Savannah Grizzard
Katie Swift Reese Scholarship: Bethany Hicks
Katrina Winsor Scholarship: Elise Bednar
Lan O'Loughlin Award: Macie Keller
Leigh Cooper Wallace Scholarship: Gracie Holman and Alexis Eggers
Leigh Anne Cable Scholarship: Kendall Reece
Lifestore Bank Scholarship: Skyler Combs and Paige Smith
Margaret Gragg Scholarship: Madisyn Spink
Meat Camp Baptist Scholarship: Madisyn Spink, Skyler Combs and Taylor Ward
Natalie Yokeley Scholarship: Luci Brooke & Savnnah
New River Light and Power Scholarship: Lilly Coggins, Lauren Hodges, Cassidy Johnson, Parker Lawrence and Grace McClure
Park Scholarship: Rachel Amburose
Pat Baker Scholarship: Ethan Ruppert
Principal Miller Award: Bianca Rangel
SECU People Helping People Scholarship: Savannah Grizzard and Daisy Coffey
Skyline-Frank James Scholarship: Laiken Combs
Watauga County NCAE Scholarship: Logan Sturgill and Grace McClure
Watauga County Association of Retired School Personnel Scholarship: Grace McClure
William Mast Memorial Scholarship: Tanner Hollars and Gracie Proffit
Seniors were also recognized for individual awards from Watauga High School teachers and administrators.
Watauga High School seniors were awarded the following awards.
Academic Scholars: Katie Willingham (WHS) Savannah Grizzard (WIA)
Highest GPA for a female and male athletes in the Northwestern Conference: Katie Willingham and Luke Ramsdell
Cosmetology Senior Completion: Alea Trivette, Angel Presnell, Alex McNeil and Hailey Stahoviak
National Technical Honor Society: Mark Andrews, Benjamin Dewey, Luke Doty, Clay Hagaman, Bethany Hicks, Chelsi Hodges, Bryan Hunsinger, Macie Keller, Mark Mellon, Bianca Morris, Frida Paz-Miranda, Yasmany Perez, Lewis Sellars, David Souto and Kinsey Stevens
Excellent in Drafting Award: Lucas Van Sant and Frida Paz-Miranda
Yearbook Award: Luci Brooke Creed, Josephine Herring, Sophia Hughett, Bailey Keller, Mattie Smith, Logan Sturgill and Jillian Yates. Editors in Chief: Shaelyn Sheaff and Victoria Cool.
Journalism Award: Editor in Chief Bethany Hicks and Layout Editor Logan Sturgill
Business Award: Rachel Nelson
Marketing Award: Grace McClure
National School Orchestra Award: Ryan Lawrence
National School Choral Award: Tyler Osmond and Riley Kiker
Pioneer Choristers’ Award: Lillianna Sirmon
Mathematics Department Award: Cassidy Johnson and Luke Ramsdell
English Department Award: Bethany Hicks
History Department Award: Rachel Amburose, Savannah Grizzard and Alex Vazquez-Equihua
Science Department Award: Lena Westwood and Luke Ramsdell
Mountain Alliance Jerry Cantwell Service Award: Annie Veno
Mountain Alliance Dr. Bill Herring Leadership Award: Anna Vickrey
Mountain Alliance Outstanding Senior Award: Rachel Nelson
Mountain Alliance Outstanding Senior Award: Cole Ardoin
Hall of Fame Award Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year: Ava Williamson
Trailblazer Award Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year: Colter Conway
Senior Citizenship Winners: Mattie Smith and Jake Gragg
Travis Gryder Athletes For Good Award — Awarded in memory of Travis Gryder for outstanding service in the community: Jake Gragg and Macie Keller
Watauga High School Students of Growth: Thomas Martinez Garcia and Mahala Hicks
WHS Blood Drive Leadership Award: Rachel Amburose, Leslie DeCuesta, Devin Drummond, Linley Garwood, Clay Hagaman, Emily Hill, Gracie Holman, Bryan Hunsinger, Abby Kamp, Chase Miller, Ramsey Parker, Kendall Reece, Lillianna Sirmon, Mattie Smith Molly Taylor, Allison Turbyfill and Kassandra Aguilera
2021 DEKALB Agricultural Accomplishment Award: Bethany Hicks
NC Global Language Endorsement — French: Sophia Trew, Jayden Lyric Robbins and Jayme Greene
Artistic Excellence Best all Around: Asa Markus
Artistic Voice: Jayme Greene
Artistic Style: Luke Doty
Artistic Growth: Jackson Parker
Artistic Creativity: Sarah Fulton
Artistic Style: Elizabeth Jones
Theater Department Senior Awards — NC Theatre Conference Reigning State Champions: Tyler Osmond, Elise Bednar and Zeb Scott.
