BOONE — The 2021 town of Boone Holiday Parade will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. The parade will travel east on King Street through Downtown Boone, starting at Poplar Grove Connector and finishing off at Hardin Street in App State’s Legends lot.
Costumed marchers, festive floats, musical and dance performances and, of course, and appearance from Santa Claus are just a few of the highlights that parade-goers can expect from this annual High Country holiday tradition. At the conclusion of the parade, guests are invited to the Jones House to warm up with some hot chocolate and sweet treats.
Local businesses, organizations, nonprofits and performing groups are invited to participate in the Boone Holiday Parade. Applications will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 3 and can be found online at www.joneshouse.org.
