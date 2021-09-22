BOONE — An application and site plan have been submitted for a new Starbucks in the downtown Boone area.
According to the commercial/multi-family permit application, the new Starbucks location would be at 116 W. King St., which is near Earth Fare and next to the Kicks On King shoe store.
The proposed building would be 2,200 square-feet and take up 0.80 acres. The Starbucks would have parking lot and a drive-thru. The building currently located at 116 W. King St. is 3,600 square-feet, according to the application.
The application lists the project as "new construction, additions (including any change of use with additions,) accessory structure."
The engineer listed on the site plan is Justin Church from Blue Ridge Environmental Consultations, PA and the architect listed is Bill Dixon from Appalachian Architecture.
The listed applicant on the form was Tommy Sofield of Sofield Children’s Limited Partnership. Sofield could not be reached for comment as of publication.
No project manager was listed on the application.
