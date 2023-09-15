Seven Devils residents prepare for council meeting

Seven Devils residents prepare for a town council meeting on the evening on Tuesday, Sept. 12, during which a controversial zoning request was discussed.

 Photo by Luke Barber

BOONE – An applicant has withdrawn a controversial rezoning request, Seven Devils Mayor Larry Fontaine announced during a town council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

If approved, the request would have effectively caused a maximum increase of 15 single-family dwellings over the zoning that is currently in place. Development rights would have been relocated from a heavily forested tract of land near Otter Falls to the old golf course, which is currently zoned for recreational and business use.

  

