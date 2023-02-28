WATAUGA — AppHealthCare is urging community members to store medications and supplements — like CBD — in secure locations.
Each year, thousands of children are treated in Emergency Departments across the country after they find and ingest medicine or after being given the wrong amount of medicine, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.
There are actions everyone can all take to keep children safe by practicing safe medication storage and safe dosing. In addition, it is known that access to medications that are unlocked may provide opportunities for medications to get to people they were not prescribed for use which may be harmful.
“We are asking everyone to take a few extra minutes to store items that can be poisonous to pets and children including your vitamins, supplements, CBD or other substance-containing gummies, alcohol, and anything that can be eaten or ingested out of reach. Taking a little extra time and using a lock box or another secure method to store these items can keep our family and pets safer,” Jennifer Greene, Health Director and CEO at AppHealthCare said.
As reported by the Watauga Democrat’s sister publication the Ashe Post & Times, in early February, Sheriff B. Phil Howell of Ashe County warned community members of the dangers of children consuming THC products after two minors were transported to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem after eating what appeared to be normal “gummy” candy. The candy bag looked similar to others, but the gummies contained THC/DELTA 8. Both children have returned to Ashe County and are no longer in the hospital.
CBD and THC
CBD is a compound found in marijuana and can be found in many products like foods and oils. Scientists are still learning about how CBD affects the body. There are potential harms when using CBD and there is limited data on safety. Potential side effects and risks can include liver damage, interference with other drugs/medications, drowsiness/sleepiness and changes in mood. If one uses products that contain CBD or THC, they should keep them in childproof containers and out of the reach of children.
Edible dangers
Edibles, or food and drink products infused with marijuana, have different risks than smoked marijuana, including a greater risk of poisoning. Children can mistake edibles for candy or food and if ingested, can make them very sick, including trouble breathing and having a hard time waking up, according to the CDC. If community members use marijuana products, keep them in childproof containers and up and out of the reach of children. Learn more about the dangers of edible marijuana products and children at www.healthychildren.org/English/ages-stages/teen/substance-abuse/Pages/Edible-Marijuana-Dangers.aspx.
Safe Use and Storage
Practice safe use and storage of medications or drugs like marijuana and alcohol when at home and on-the-go. Any medicine or drug, including those that can be bought without a prescription, can cause harm if taken the wrong way or by the wrong person. Follow these steps to protect children.
● Put medicines and drugs up and away and out of a children’s and pet’s reach and sight — Pick a storage place that children cannot reach or see. Also keep medicines and drugs up and away from pets.
● Put medicines and drugs up every time — Never leave medicines or drugs out around the house or at a sick child’s bedside.
● Make sure the safety cap is locked — Always relock the medicine bottle cap and store high up and away from a children’s reach.
● Teach your children about medicine safety — Teach your children what medicine is and why a trusted adult must be the one to give them medicines.
● Tell your guests about medicine safety — Ask family members and guests to keep purses, bags or coats that have medicine in them up and away and out of sight when visiting.
Be prepared in case of an emergency.
If a child may have ingested medicines or drugs they were not supposed to, call the Poison Control Center at 1 (800) 222-1222 right away, even if one is not completely sure. If a child is experiencing severe symptoms like trouble breathing, call 911.
To ask questions or get more information on how to store medications and drugs safely, call AppHealthCare at (828) 795-1975.
For additional information about AppHealthCare or other community resources and health related data, please call AppHealthCare offices, Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-9449, Watauga (828) 264-4995
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.