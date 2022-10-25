AppHealthCare logo (web)

WATAUGA — AppHealthCare is shifting its testing model at the Watauga location in response to the current state of COVID-19 and the decreased demand for testing. 

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the AppHealthCare Watauga location has been provided through a contract with StarMed Healthcare, which will end on Monday, October 31st. Beginning Nov. 1, AppHealthCare will transition services to follow a Test to Treat model by offering sick visit appointments on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30-11 a.m.

