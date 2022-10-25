WATAUGA — AppHealthCare is shifting its testing model at the Watauga location in response to the current state of COVID-19 and the decreased demand for testing.
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the AppHealthCare Watauga location has been provided through a contract with StarMed Healthcare, which will end on Monday, October 31st. Beginning Nov. 1, AppHealthCare will transition services to follow a Test to Treat model by offering sick visit appointments on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30-11 a.m.
“We know these past two years have been full of change which has been challenging for all of us. Through the change, we remain committed to protecting the public’s health and following the latest data and science to guide our decisions and recommendations. The changes we are making to testing reflect alignment with the current phase of response and the expanded tools we have available to respond to COVID-19. We will continue to monitor and track COVID-19, as we do with many other reportable communicable diseases. While we do this, it is still very important we utilize our community health care resources wisely. Please, do not visit the hospital Emergency Department for COVID testing. Call us if you need assistance finding a COVID test, a vaccine, or treatment options,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director, AppHealthCare.
COVID-19 Testing
Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, the AppHealthCare COVID-19 testing process will change to respond to the current state of COVID-19 and it will be incorporated into routine patient care for the AppHealthCare Watauga location. The Alleghany and Ashe AppHealthCare locations have been offering this testing model since April 2022.
Effective on Nov. 1, drive-thru testing for the Watauga location will no longer be offered. If you are sick with COVID-19 symptoms and need a COVID-19 test, call AppHealthCare at (828) 795- 1970 to schedule a sick visit. If you have insurance, your insurance will be billed. If you are uninsured or unable to pay, AppHealthCare offers a sliding fee discount program and payment plans.
If you need a COVID-19 test for a work or travel requirement or have been exposed to COVID-19, AppHealthCare offers free at-home test kits, while supplies last. As part of Project CAP (Community Access Points), there are many community locations that offer free at-home test kits. If you need help finding testing kits, call AppHealthCare at (828) 795-1970. For additional testing options, visit NC DHHS Find COVID-19 Tests website.
Stay Up-to-Date with COVID-19 & Flu Vaccines & Boosters
AppHealthCare is also encouraging everyone to stay up-to-date on both COVID-19 and flu vaccines. These vaccines, including updated COVID-19 boosters, are safe and effective and provide the best tool to prevent severe outcomes like severe illness, hospitalization and death. If you are eligible for a COVID-19 booster, now is a good time to get it. It will increase your immune response and extend your protection against severe illness.
AppHealthCare offers COVID-19 and flu vaccines and boosters by appointment Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment for a vaccine or booster, call AppHealthCare at (828) 795-1970.
For more information about COVID-19, visit AppHealthCare.com or call the AppHealthCare COVID-19 Call Center at (828) 795-1970 during the hours of 8-4:45 p.m., Monday through Friday.
