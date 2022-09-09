WATAUGA — AppHealthCare has announced it will hold COVID-19 vaccine bivalent booster clinics for community members the week of Sept. 14.
The updated booster is referred to as a bivalent vaccine as it targets both the original coronavirus strain and the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub variants, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The bivalent vaccine relies on safety and efficacy data from initial clinical trials, studies of bivalent boosters, and extensive safety and effectiveness monitoring. This process is similar to the one used to create the annual flu vaccine, which targets new strains each year. As of mid-August, these sub variants made up nearly 90% of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, according to NCDHHS. People aged 5-11 years can still receive the original booster, but it is expected that the updated booster will be available for younger people in the coming weeks.
AppHealthCare will host COVID-19 vaccine bivalent booster clinics on the following dates:
- Watauga Health Center, 126 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone on Sept. 14 from | 1 to 4 p.m.
- Ashe Health Center, 413 McConnell Street in Jefferson on Sept. 15 | 1-4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call AppHealthCare's COVID-19 Call Center at (828) 795-1970. Walk-ins are welcome.
For the AppHealthCare clinics, the Pfizer booster will be available for individuals 12 and older who have received a COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago. AppHealthCare does not currently have Moderna, but stated it hopes to receive it in a future shipment.
As of Sept. 1, APpHealthCare has reported the department has administered 25,052 vaccines in Watauga County. The health care department also reports 60% of the population in Watauga County has been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 dose.
“Updated COVID-19 boosters are becoming available in North Carolina. This vaccine will provide the most up-to-date protection against the latest variants and will help renew your body’s defense system against severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” said North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “As the weather gets colder and we spend more time indoors, it is important to know you are protected before you go to gatherings, which means getting your COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.”
For the last week AppHealthCare has reported cases for — Aug. 25-31 — there were 211 active cases with the majority of them in the 18-24 years of age range. AppHealthCare reports 73 total deaths in Watauga County as of Sept. 1.
COVID-19 vaccines are free to everyone, regardless of insurance or immigration status. Flu vaccines are often available at little-to-no cost.
According to NCDHHS, the booster, like all COVID-19 vaccines, is safe to get alongside the annual flu vaccine. NCDHHS stated that people should get their flu vaccine as early as this month to build up immunity before the virus becomes widespread in late fall and winter.
“Many of those who are at high risk for serious flu complications — older people, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems — are also at risk of severe COVID-19 complications,” said NCDHHS State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson. “COVID-19 and flu shots can be taken together, and we encourage all North Carolinians to stay up to date on both.”
People should get the updated COVID-19 booster two months after they finish their primary series or any booster dose. North Carolina’s actions are based on recommendations from the FDA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and evaluation by NCDHHS. Read the CDC’s full statement here.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, testing and treatments, or to find locations to get a COVID-19 and flu vaccine, visit MySpot.nc.gov or contact the North Carolina COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center by phone at (888) 675-4567.
