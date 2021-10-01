WATAUGA — AppHealthCare has lowered the total number of COVID-19 cases in Watauga County after reconciling its data and finding duplicate cases.
The total COVID-19 cases Watauga County has had since the start of the pandemic is at 5,807 COVID-19 cases as of Oct. 1. AppHealthCare had previously reported over 6,000 total COVID-19 cases as recently as Sept. 27.
"To track and compile COVID-19 cases for our data dashboard, we monitor multiple data systems and regularly reconcile all the data systems to ensure we provide the most accurate data," said AppHealthCare Director of Communications and Compliance Melissa Bracey. "In a recent reconciliation of the data, we found duplicate cases and other cases that needed to be transferred to another county or jurisdiction based on their place of residence. As we regularly reconcile the data, there may be some fluctuations in the data that can cause the it to increase or decrease day-to-day."
Also on Oct. 1, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated state county vaccination data from the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Indian Health Services and Federal Bureau of Prisons to reflect the county of residence for the person vaccinated. This will result in the vaccination rate changing for several counties on the North Carolina COVID-19 Dashboard.
As part of its regular data quality review, NCDHHS discovered a vaccination report from the CDC was based on county of administration. All other vaccine data is by county of residence. North Carolina was the first state to raise the issue to the CDC as most other states are not providing this level of data on their public dashboards. The CDC has now provided the correct report, and NCDHHS has updated the public dashboard accordingly.
An estimated 82 counties will have an increased vaccination rate, with around 55 having an increase of 1 percent or more. The remaining counties will either see no change or see a decrease, with the majority being between 1 and 2 percent.
Additionally, to align with new updates to the national COVID-19 surveillance case definition, NCDHHS will begin reporting reinfections with COVID-19 as part of COVID-19 case counts starting Oct. 4. The dashboard does not currently include subsequent COVID-19 infections for people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 more than once, so the change will cause an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in the state. The increase will be reflected on the cases and summary dashboards.
A reinfection means a person was infected once with COVID-19, recovered, and then tested positive at least 90 days after their initial positive test, according to NCDHHS. As of Sept. 26, more than 10,000 reinfections have occurred in North Carolina since the pandemic began in March 2020.
