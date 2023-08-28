BOONE — AppHealthCare is working to increase access to local food to more people so that the healthier choice can be easier.

There are many barriers to overcome when accessing healthier food for families. Many families live in a food desert, where healthy options are very limited or need help with the expense of fresh fruits and vegetables. AppHealthCare, along with community partners, is addressing these barriers by providing resources and support to farm stands, which can serve as a place for people to get local healthy food in rural areas without the added cost of transporting foods to market.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.