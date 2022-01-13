WATAUGA — AppHealthCare is offering free KN95 masks for anyone in the community who wants one while supplies last.
As of 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 13, AppHealthCare still had masks available.
If a community member is interested in receiving, they can come by the health department locations in Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties during business hours.
There is a limit of five masks per person or 20 for a household. For any business request, the limit will be 50. AppHealthCare stated limits are in place to ensure the health department is able to widely distribute masks across the community. Masks are available until supplies run out.
The Watauga location is at 126 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone.
The Ashe office is located at 413 McConnell St, Jefferson.
The Alleghany office is located at 157 Health Services Road, Sparta.
