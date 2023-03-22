NCDHHS logo.jpg

HIGH COUNTRY — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will host a live fireside chat and tele-town hall on Thursday, March 23, from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss the importance of whole person health with a focus on realities in rural communities and available resources across the state.

AppHealthCare CEO and Health Director Jennifer Greene will take part in the life fireside chat.

Jen Greene

Jennifer Greene is the health director/CEO for AppHealthCare.

