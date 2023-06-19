AppHealthCare logo (web)

WATAUGA — AppHealthCare was awarded reaccreditation with honors status by the North Carolina Local Health Department Accreditation Board. AppHealthCare was one of 15 local North Carolina health departments awarded reaccreditation status and one of 11 awarded reaccreditation with honors status.

North Carolina is the first state in the country to mandate accreditation for its local health departments. The purpose of the accreditation program is to assure a basic level of capacity and services in each of the local health departments across the state.

