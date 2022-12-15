WATAUGA — With rising rates of respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) and emergency room visits for respiratory viruses, AppHealthCare is advising Watauga County residents to take precautionary measures in keeping themselves healthy this winter.
AppHealthCare’s Watauga Community Disease Update states that there are “consistently higher rates of (emergency department) visits for flu-like illness than 2019-20 and 2020-21” and that “recent state and nation-wide data shows a substantial increase in RSV.”
The update states that the increase has “the potential to strain pediatric hospital capacity, particularly in combination with increases in other respiratory illnesses.”
Jennifer Greene, Health Director and CEO at AppHealthCare, said it is typical for RSV, flu and other respiratory viruses and common colds to increase during the winter months. She said the flu typically peaks around February, but this year the rates of flu and RSV are happening “much earlier.”
Greene said symptoms for these illness are all similar. She said common symptoms can be fever, cough, fatigue, congestion, sore throat and a headache. Though similar, RSV may include signs of wheezing and rapid or belly breathing and needs prompt attention, Greene said.
“If you have any of these symptoms, we encourage you to use an at-home test for COVID-19 and/or see your healthcare provider early so they may be able to provide early evaluation and treatment medication,” Greene said. “If you have shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, it is important to seek emergency care, but only in a true emergency. If you are age 50 or older or if you have an underlying health condition, you may be at greater risk for complications from the respiratory viruses like flu and COVID-19.”
Greene said knowing what illness it is can help direct health care providers and “now is the time” to have COVID-19 at-home tests available. She said AppHealthCare offers free test kits to anyone while supplies last.
Greene said AppHealthCare is encouraging everyone who is able to get their annual flu shot and get up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines because “though they may not prevent you from getting sick, these vaccines will help prevent adverse outcomes like severe illness, hospitalization and death.”
Greene said the use of “high quality, well-fitted” masks will help reduce the circulation of respiratory viruses and that “layered prevention” is the best protection. Layered protection is using multiple preventive actions, including masking, staying up-to-date on vaccines, covering coughs and sneezes and limiting exposure while showing symptoms. Greene said those at higher risk of getting “very sick” may want to take extra precaution.
If someone is experiencing severe symptoms like shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, pain or pressure in their chest, confusion, inability to stay awake or wake up, or other concerning symptoms, Greene said they should seek emergency care immediately.
She said parents with sick children should contact their health care provider early for testing and treatment, but if there are signs of troubled breathing, wheezing, blue skin, nails or lips, they should seek emergency care immediately.
In non-emergency situations, Greene said if someone is sick, AppHealthCare encourages them to reach out to a health care provider to see what kind of testing is recommended.
