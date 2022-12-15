AppHealthCare logo (web)

WATAUGA — With rising rates of respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) and emergency room visits for respiratory viruses, AppHealthCare is advising Watauga County residents to take precautionary measures in keeping themselves healthy this winter.

AppHealthCare’s Watauga Community Disease Update states that there are “consistently higher rates of (emergency department) visits for flu-like illness than 2019-20 and 2020-21” and that “recent state and nation-wide data shows a substantial increase in RSV.”

