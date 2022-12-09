AppalCART

The Orange Route of AppalCART is one of the seven routes that will operate throughout winter break. 

 File photo

BOONE — AppalCART’s break schedule, aligned with App State’s winter break, will begin Thursday, Dec. 15 and run through Friday, Jan. 13.

Buses will not operate Dec. 24 through Dec. 26 or Jan. 1 and will have limited routes throughout the rest of the break.

